With the help of a supportive community and the Good Lord above, the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children will provide more than 1,200 children with toys, clothes and gifts under their tree Christmas morning.
Christmas for the Children has concluded another year of giving, and as always the need outweighed the resources available.
But as He has always done, the Good Lord provided.
The ministry and its sponsors were able to provide Christmas presents for every child and every family that submitted an application.
Children three years and older also received a backpack full of age appropriate gifts.
You, the residents of Hawkins County have provided resources for a very successful year this year to insure every child will have a Merry Christmas.
Presents were distributed during more than 30 events hosted by various sponsors.
In the past families were invited to a place chosen by their sponsoring group, mostly churches, where they received a meal with their family, an entertaining program, and then they receive their backpacks and gifts to take home to place under the tree.
COVID has changed how the Christmas for the Children program is implemented over the last 2 years and most of these parties are now drive-thru’s.
Of One Accord Ministry leaders try to be at as many parties as possible to say thank you.
Special thanks go to some groups like the Cherokee Beta Club who took names and shopped for an entire party as well as coming to Hawkins County’s “North Pole City”, where gifts are wrapped for Christmas.
Thanks go also to the 30 local churches, clubs, and organizations that take names, and the 8 mission teams that come from Kentucky, Florida, and Middle Tennessee that come to help with parties.
The same Florida group has come for 15 years now. They spend most of a week in Tennessee where they help “chief elf” (and Christmas for the Children director) Jennifer Kinsler shop for gifts as well as wrap those gifts for parties.
Sometimes Santa gets time out of his busy schedule to visit with the children just a little bit before having to get back to his workshop.
Kinsler asked us to thank every family and church that provided resources to CFTC which has ended another successful year. She wanted county residents that helped sponsor children to know, these were families that really needed their help.