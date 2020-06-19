Proud to display Old Glory!

Proud to display Old Glory!

 Photo by Pamela Mulinix

ROGERSVILLE — The State of Franklin Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution Chapter participated in a Flag Day award ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Each year the chapter selects a business or residence that properly displays the American Flag. This year’s honorees are Jill and Dick Burdette. Dick is a past president of the State of Franklin TNSSAR Chapter. Pictured, left to right, are: Jill Burdette, Dick Burdette, chapter president, Don Hills, chapter secretary, Bill Pettis and chapter chaplain and registrar, and Dr. Robert Purvis. The Chapter is always looking for prospective members who have a patriot ancestor to join their organization. They meet at Hale Springs Inn in the small dining room on the fourth Thursday of every month at 6:45 p.m.

