ROGERSVILLE — Billy Gene Duncan, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 5:20 a.m., at Park West Heart Center, Knoxville, with all his loving family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Oakel Allen Duncan; brothers, Joel, Kenneth, and Rufus Duncan; and grandson, Bradee Cole Davis.
He retired from Berkline, Inc., in 2002 and loved gardening, working outdoors, especially building various buildings on his property, and going to auctions.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Annette Duncan; daughter, Crystal Davis and husband Ronnie; sons, Tim Duncan and wife Cindy, and Jerry Duncan and wife Jeannie; sisters, Marie and Ruth Lawson; 10 grandchildren, Allison, Kyndra, Brianna, Gracie, Elijah, Jessee (Ariel), Ashtyne (Matt), Hunter, Steven, and Jordan; three great grandchildren, Haley Ann and Nyomeigh Christian, and Zaelynn Rae Davis; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends, to include special friend, John LaFollette.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Ken Christian, Rev. Pat Hammond, and Rev. Mark Weems officiating. The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m., in Duncan Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.