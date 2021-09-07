A man who was arrested while armed and intoxicated in January, and then fought police while armed an intoxicated in February, was sentenced last week in to serve 60 days in jail and two years probation total for the two cases.
Johnathan Martin McCloud, 38, 1473 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville was sentenced on Sept. 1 in Hawkins County Criminal Court to 58 days in jail and 11 months and 29 days on probation stemming from an arrest on Jan. 19.
McCloud was additionally sentenced to serve a consecutive two days in jail and 11 months and 29 days on probation stemming from an arrest on Feb. 27.
In both cases a handgun was seized, and was forfeited to the state.
On Jan. 19 police seized a loaded handgun, meth and burglary tools from McCloud who had been in a Mount Carmel residential neighborhood harassing residents.
Upon being stopped McCloud exited his vehicle, but refused to stand still for an pat-down, which resulted in MCPD Officer Brad Whitson drawing his taser and calling for backup.
Whitson determined that McCloud was highly intoxicated on narcotics, and when two other officers arrived on the scene, McCloud refused to cooperate and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
A search revealed McCloud to be in possession of a loaded handgun, a baggy of meth, a glass pipe, a torch lighter and two burglary tools.
On Sept. 1 McCloud pleaded guilty before Judge Alex Pearson in that case to possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting arrest, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorders conduct, and simple possession of meth.
On Feb. 27 McCloud was arrested after he drove off the road and got stuck, failed a sobriety test and then fought officers who tried to arrest him.
Police described McCloud that day as “agitated and fidgety” and “speaking very fast and slurred.”
McCloud told police he had been driving on Dykes Road and didn’t realize the Goshen Valley Road intersection was there when he drove off the road and down an embankment. When McCloud was informed he was under arrest for DUI he allegedly replied, “The hell I am” and tried to run through Deputy Kameron Lewis, who tackled McCloud and took him to the muddy grund.
McCloud squirmed away from officers in the mud and ran into a marshy pond area where he attempted to fight Cpl. Michael Allen, Lewis and CHPD Officer Chad Gillenwater. A loaded handgun was found in his vehicle following his arrest.
On Sept. 1 McCloud pleaded guilty before Judge Pearson to charges in that case including vandalism under $1,000, DUI, three counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.
Other Sept. 1 guilty pleas
Matthew Edward Bledsoe, 30, or Morristown, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and two years and one day probation for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Brandon Lee Holmes, 26, 1058 Roberson Street, Kingsport, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license 3rd offense, failure to maintain lane, speeding, and three red light violations.
Michael James Bean, 44, 634 Plantation Road, Kingsport, was sentenced to eight years with a 30 percent release eligibility for delivery of meth, driving while in possession of meth possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, speeding, no insurance, and light law violation.
Indictments arraigned Aug. 31
Several Aug. 16 Hawkins County Grand Jury indictments were arraigned in Criminal Court on Aug; 31 including:
Summer Dawn Good, 37, 2930 Rt. 66S, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
April Ealine Fox, 41, of Greeneville, for DUI, and no insurance.
David Austin Shepherd, 24, 603 Redwood Drive, Mount Carmel for DUI, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, light law violation, registration violation, title violation, and no insurance.
Garnie Clifford Thacker, 63, 1620 E. Main Street, Rogersville, for two counts of DUI.
Brandon Fields (a/k/a Brandon Grills, 35, 424 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville, for theft under $1,000, and possession of a firearm after a domestic violence conviction.
Glenn Edward Little, 76, Rutledge, for DUI second offense, and violation of the Implied Consent Law.
Maria W. Jefferson, 53, Morristown, for DUI fourth offense and open container violation.
Jacob Lee Messer, 23, 355 Bray Road, Surgoinsville, for Vandalism under $1,000 and aggravated burglary.