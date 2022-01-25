Shelbi Costello was crowned Rogersville Middle School’s 2021-22 “Sports Queen” during a ceremony that was held between the girls and boys varsity basketball games last Wednesday, Jan. 19 vs. Unicoi.
Sports Queen is an annual honor bestowed on one student by a vote of the entire student body. Each sports team, both boys and girls, nominates their own Sports Queen candidate to compete against their peers.
The entire student body then votes for their Sports Queen.
Shelbi is a member of the Volleyball team. She was escorted during the crowning ceremony by Lane Gilliam, and was crowned by RMS principal Jason Roach. Photos by Mark Mahoney