KNOXVILLE — FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico announced Wednesday that a $5,000 reward has been posted by that agency for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tomier Jashaud Lundy.
The reward is in addition to the $2,500 reward announced earlier this week by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are seeking Lundy, 20, on multiple charges including First Degree Murder, Weapons Possession, and Evading Arrest.
Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.
He stands about 5 feet and five inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Anyone with information on Lundy’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the nearest law enforcement agency.
