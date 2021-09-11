1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
On September 11, 2001, I was in Albany, New York on Wolf Road attending a briefing being hosted by the Veterans Administration, Emergency Management Office. The Title “It’s not if, It’s When”.
The briefing was for The State of New York, The Veterans Administration Emergency Managers and other special guest such as Civil Support Teams. My part was too brief on a Defense Advanced Research Project Agency program that I had been in for the past several years, the program; ENCOMPASS; Enhanced Consequence Management Planning and Support System.
At or about 8:46 a.m. one of my Partners reached for his pager and went out of the room, I thought nothing about it, then mine went off. I pulled it out to see that a plane ran into a building in New York, the building was one of the World Trade Center buildings. North Tower.
I ran out of the room the Director pointed the direction my partner had gone. Reaching my phone and pushing the contact button he answered and said a plane is into the WTC. My partner is the Deputy Chief of NYC EMS. I got to his room to see the live coverage he had pulled up and then ran down to my room, grabbed my computer, signed in and ran back to his room.
As I began to log into my desired site I saw several DLRs (Don’t Look Right and probably ant) being recorded. As we discussed the event, he was trying to contact his assistant and the Chief of EMS, we witnessed the second aircraft crash into the South Tower. For a split second there was silence, then in unison we both said, “That is not a rerun”!
My partner said, “Run, get the speakers computer, I need my credentials. I ran to the podium where the White House Terrorism Advisor was delivering the opening remarks. As I unplugged his computer I said “It is now, two planes just flew into the World Trade Center.”
He gulped, made the announcement, and ran out following me along with the Director and other partners in our group back to the meeting room where we would set up for the next several days.
Back in the situation room, several partners are now on their phones and the computers now linked into their respective sites. As we see resources moving and hear the radio transmissions, the Director of the program tells everyone to plan for the next 72 hours, who they should contact, where they should be and how they can get there along with what is needed to be done seeing what we see and hear.
As he was describing what to do, we got the notice that a plane had slammed into the Pentagon. I immediately called the DARPA Program Directors office to assure that he was ok and knew what was going on. He knew of New York but not the Pentagon several miles away, he was taking cover along with others in the offices.
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
I called my wife to assure her and let her know what was about to happen. Suddenly all the rental cars were gone, no flights, no busses and little information was moving except on secure channels, just the focus on now multiple aircraft crashes and the concern for more. My rental vehicle was in the hotel garage secured.
New York’s CST (Civil Support Team) was pulling out and headed to the WTC or the staging area yet to be set. The White House Advisor and two Partners piled into the last rental car, a small Toyota, and headed to New Jersey and then on to DC. I got a call from the Marine’s CBIRF (Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, they were a part of the ‘96 Olympics and ENCOMPASS Team) requesting to know how many people could be in the building(s) or area of the collapse. A quick consultation of those in the room who would know revealed up to 20,000.
The Director turned to me and said, “Don, set up an IST/IMT (Incident Support/Management Team) and standup the NSMS, (National Disaster Medical System)” of which the Veterans Administration had a major role in, and he was the Office Director.
I took Operations, an Associate took Logistics, and several VA Emergency Managers filled the other roles of Planning, Administration and began to pull together their teams. We began to notify and gather bed and medical specialty area information, (trauma, burn unit availability in and around New York City and its outlying communities and States.) Information was pushed to those who needed to know.
Over the next three days we began to turn over these responsibilities to the VA NDMS headquarters who were getting set up for the long haul.
As the evening came about and things got turned off at our location, several of us had to plan out next steps. As we discussed who was going where, South to Atlanta, West as far as LAX, New Orleans and other parts of the country we started grouping and planning travel.
Four of us departed at 10 p.m. and headed towards Virginia first on I 81, then into North Carolina for another drop off and on to Atlanta Airport where I got my vehicle and headed home. The rental car went on to Augusta at no charge.
Three hours of sleep somewhere along the way, coffee, more coffee and coffee again got me home after 12 hours and 32 minutes. Yes we ran hot, red and blue lights borrowed from a local Sheriff and along the way contacting the State Patrol and letting them know we were on the road to our respective offices. All night we passed maybe two dozen cars. The roads were empty.
At home now, Hugging my wife and kids like never before, checking on the status of all the travelers, I ate a great meal my bride had fixed and, exhausted, slept into the evening.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
It was a life experience I had lived several times on a smaller scale, the Olympic Bombing, the DNC, Super Bowls, Baseball playoffs in Atlanta with the Braves for 13 years, aircraft incidents at Hartsfield Jackson airport, my first ambulance call, a 18 month old hit by a train sitting on the railroad tracks 60 some odd feet from his house all lead up to and prepared me for this and other opportunities to help my fellow man in a time of need.
I always tell others that I try to prepare for and prevent disastrous from occurring and to maximize on the saving of lives and property when a disastrous incident occurs. This takes staying informed by “those who really know” and live by The Rule, “The Safety of The People Is The Supreme Law”.
Stay Safe, Be Kind and Be Thankful for the Freedom we have.