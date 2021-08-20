KINGSPORT – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) recently visited the Hunter Wright Stadium, home to the Kingsport Axmen Minor League team, to discuss the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.
Blackburn introduced this legislation along with Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.) to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Volunteer State is home to some of the most enthusiastic minor league baseball teams, but for over a year, players, fans, and vendors have been kept out of the stadiums,” Blackburn said. “My bipartisan legislation provides emergency assistance to MiLB clubs in Tennessee and across the nation. Today, we celebrate the hard work of the Kingsport Axmen and all the teams in the Appalachian League!”
Kingsport Axmen general manager Steve Brice commended Blackburn's effort Blackburn with the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.
"Those efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we can’t thank her enough,” Brice said.
Jud Teague, Executive Director, Visit Kingsport added, “Whether it was a minor league, collegiate or independent league team, all of these hosting communities have been effected by COVID in some capacity. Senator Blackburn’s proposed legislation will provide aid that hopefully help these teams continue to operate,”