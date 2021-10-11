The Cherokee Class of 2025 learned how to be “on their own”, so to speak, last week.
Last week, the class of 2025 participated in the On My Own initiative while Cherokee seniors, juniors, and sophomores sat for the ACT, ASVAB, and pre-ACT exams, respectively.
The transition to high school from middle school presents tremendous opportunities for freshmen to assert independence with class selections, participation in athletics and activities of service, and even the autonomy manifested in the 6-minute class change.
These students have 4 years to pack away as much content knowledge in preparation for educational pursuits after high school.
Whether they pursue additional education, military service, or the workforce, these freshmen will soon be living on their own and making adult decisions that impact their immediate futures.
This is the practical application of life lessons learned from parents, families, community members, mentors, pastors, coaches, teachers, and peers.
As part of the “On My Own” initiative initiative Cherokee freshmen engaged in an interactive simulation to encounter scenarios and decisions across 8 life stations.
Posing as 25-year-old young adults, freshmen received a monthly salary and proceeded through housing, transportation, groceries, utilities, entertainment, childcare, health and grooming, and medical and dental life stations in the simulator.
Participants wrote checks and balanced household budgets after each station. Chance cards represented unexpected expenses and reductions in incomes for which the participants had to adjust.
The On My Own interactive simulator is produced by The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture 4-H Youth Programs led locally by Extension Agent Jack K. Price. Facilitators for the On My Own simulation included several members of the Hawkins County Schools Central office staff.
Little Chiefs on site for one-day Cheer Camp
Recently, the Cherokee Cheer Squad conducted a one-day cheer camp for our Little Chief cheer squad.
Sixty-five Little Chiefs participated in the one-day minicamp where they practiced cheers, tumbling, all while building self-esteem and school spirit.
That evening as the Cherokee Chiefs took the gridiron against Daniel Boone, these 65 Little Chiefs cheered for them fiercely.
Guidance Counselor Taylor Wolfe sponsors the Cherokee Cheer Squad and organized the on-campus experience.
Field of Dreams, Past, Present, and Future
Last week, former baseball Cherokee Chiefs suited up against the former baseball Falcons from Volunteer High School for an alumni district rivalry game at Cherokee’s baseball stadium.
Over 35 former players took the field, raising funds and awareness for their respective school teams, and looked to rekindle some of their glory days past.
Former baseball players and coaches and current Hawkins County Schools employees, Thomas Floyd and David Kenner, served as coaches for the alumni Chiefs who fell to the Falcons 18-22.
Once a Chief, always a Chief. Welcome home, alumni.
The Leaning Tower of Spaghetti
What could you do with spaghetti noodles, tape, string, and a marshmallow to boot?
Second-year Architecture and Engineering Design (AED) teacher, Phillip Jennings, used 20 dry spaghetti noodles, 3 feet of masking tape, 3 feet of string, and a jet-puffed marshmallow to teach his first year AED students the design process using two-dimensional scale drawings and of course, a healthy competition for the tallest structure by week’s end.
In collaborative groups of 2-3, students worked through the week to research, imagine, plan, create, test, and improve prototype structures with those 4 raw materials.
Structural issues were analyzed and recorded, and improvements were made for each groups’ prototypes. Congratulations to Ally Fairchild and Megan Miles for their construction of the tallest tower at 31.5 inches.