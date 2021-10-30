A man was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassment for unwanted texts, calls and visits after being repeatedly told not to contact a woman he hadn’t known since high school nearly 30 years ago.
The victim told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Boggs that Michael Jeremiah “Jake” Gibson, 45, 501 Honeycutt Road, Rogersville, who she hadn’t known or spoken to since they were in school together, had been sending her messages since February.
Although she asked him to stop and blocked him on her social media, Gibson allegedly called her on July 5, at which time he was told by the victim’s significant other to stop calling.
Gibson then allegedly went to the victim’s ex-husband’s residence the same day, asked to speak to her, and stated she was in trouble and he needed to check on her.
The ex-husband told Gibson to go away and leave them all alone.
A short time after those incidents Boggs spoke to Gibson personally and told him to never again contact the victim.
On Sept. 14 the victim began receiving messages from Gibson again.
A week later Boggs spoke to Gibson again and told him he would be arrested and charged if he continued attempting to contact the victim.
Boggs reported that Gibson agreed to stop contacting her.
On Oct. 11 the victim and her significant other were in their front yard when Gibson allegedly drove by their house, turned around in a neighboring driveway, and then drove back by slowly, watching them.
That same day the victim received an Instagram request from Gibson, and on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 the victim received more calls and texts from Gibson.
Gibson was arrested Oct. 19.
Upon being arraigned Oct. 20 in Sessions Court Gibson was served with an order to have no contact with the victim, and released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again Dec. 1.