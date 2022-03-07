In February the Hawkins County Board of Education voted 3-2 to repurpose McPheeters Bend Elementary for multiple uses, as opposed to Keplar Elementary which the BOE voted to sell.
Both Keplar and McPheeters Bend were closed at the end of the 2020 -21 school year due to declining enrollment and impending maintenance costs.
After the February vote board member Tecky Hicks questioned whether the 3-2 McPheeters Bend vote was successful because it didn’t receive four votes, or a majority of the full board. Two of the seven board members were absent from the February meeting.
Upon consulting an attorney it was determined that the 3-2 vote wasn’t successful, as Hicks had stated, and the issue was placed back on the agenda for Thursday’s BOE meeting. The attorney advised that, in effect, the 3-2 vote never occurred.
On Thursday the BOE voted 5-1 in favor of a motion to repurpose McPheeters Bend.
The motion states McPheeters Bend will be used for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year as well as all of the 2022-23 school year for multiple programs including a satellite alternative school, Virtual Academy tutoring, a satellite Family Resource Center, adult education classes, fire and rescue training, and space for teacher professional development.
The motion further states the facility will be evaluated by the board at the end of 2022-23 to determine if the value of continuing those programs there is worth the cost of maintaining the facility, or a roof replacement which will be needed within the next five years.
“That makes absolutely no sense”
Hicks challenged the attorney’s finding.
“In other words, what you’re saying is, if a vote in a quorum fails, that you just keep on bringing it up, and bringing it up, and bringing it up,” Hicks said.
Director of schools Matt Hixson said an issue in this circumstance doesn’t automatically come back before the board, but the attorney stated it’s legal for a board member to bring it back up at future meeting when absent board members are present.
Then if it passes or fails with the required four votes while entire board membership present, that vote stands, Hixson said
Hicks: “That makes absolutely no sense.”
Board member McClure Boyd: “It makes perfect sense.”
Hicks: “Can I challenge this in court before the chancellor?
Board chairman Chris Christian: “You have a right to do anything you see fit. We can’t stop you from doing that.”
”This is theater”
Board member Judy Trent, as well as Hicks, voted against the McPheeters Bend repurposing resolution in February, but she changed her vote on Thursday.
She has since researched how much it would cost to purchase new facilities to house the programs that would be located in McPheeters Bend.
“Those are valid reasons to me as a school board member,” Trent said. “Looking at the property, looking at what we’re going to use it for, looking at how much cost to install those programs into other facilities. It’s going to cost a lot more than to keep McPheeters Bend and to refurbish it.”
Following the vote Hicks made a motion that the BOE hold no more meetings unless all seven member board are present, either in person or electronically.
Phillips said Hicks motion would violate state law.
Boyd told Hicks his attitude toward this issue was “theater”.
Christian said Hicks’ motion was out of order because it wasn’t on the agenda.