Brad Depew, the former head of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for stealing drugs from the sheriff’s evidence room, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7 on a DUI charge.
Around 12:30 in the afternoon of Nov. 7, Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to a call of a possible intoxicated driver, driving eastbound on Carters Valley Road. According to Hutchins’ report, the call indicated that the driver was “all over the road and in the ditch line.”
When Hutchins arrived, he said he observed the vehicle in question “traveling at a high rate of speed,” going east on Carters Valley Road near the Bradley Creek Road intersection.
While following the vehicle, Hutchins said he “observed the vehicle all over both lanes of the road and going into the ditch twice. While attempting to get the vehicle stopped, the driver almost hit Cpl. Tony Crosby head-on while swerving into the opposite lane of traffic.”
Once the vehicle was stopped, Hutchins made contact with the driver and identified him as Brad Depew.
“Depew had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and person,” Hutchins wrote. “I asked him how much he had been drinking, and he stated that he had only taken his medicine, which was several different pills including Xanax and Gabapentin.”
When Hutchins asked Depew to step out of the vehicle, Depew stated “he knew he was too ‘messed up’ to drive, but he was having relationship problems and was just trying to make it home.”
Hutchins noted that an open 24oz bottle of Wild Turkey Whiskey was found in the driver side floorboard and appeared to have four to five oz missing from it.
“Depew stated that he had only had four or five shots out of it, on top of his medication,” Hutchins reported. “Field sobriety was not given due to Mr. Depew’s condition for his safety."
Depew was then transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
Depew sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing drugs from evidence
Back in 2011, video surveillance allegedly showed Depew breaking into the Sheriff's evidence room with a screwdriver and exiting with evidence envelopes containing narcotics.
Authorities claim a search of his residence revealed him to be in possession of unspecified quantities of Oxycodone, Methadone, Dihydrocodeinone, Alprazolam, Diazepam, Clonazepam, cocaine, meth, as well as drug paraphernalia such as scales, a pipe, screens, spoons and straws.
In July of 2012, Depew entered guilty pleas to 75 counts involving burglaries of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office evidence room, drug thefts and drug possession. Other charges included in the guilty plea included 47 counts of tampering with evidence, seven counts of burglary, five counts of possession of burglary tools, five counts of theft under $500, felony official misconduct, and eight counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
He was sentenced to 10 years and fined $8,650 by Judge Thomas Wright. Depew was released on parole in 2016.
Depew was a 23-year veteran of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, including more than a decade as a narcotics detective prior to his dismissal. Depew, who was demoted from the narcotics division to a deputy after Sheriff Ronnie Lawson took office in September 2010, was fired from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office after being charged in 2011.