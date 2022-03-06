Last week I celebrated my 74th birthday and so I want to say “Thank You” to everyone who wished me a happy day. It was only about 4 years ago when my former pastor in California, wished me a happy birthday and asked me, “OK, so what’s on your bucket list?
I do know that as good, and strong, and healthy, and capable as I felt then, today at age 74, I am noticing the rapid deterioration and I sense the imminent approach of death. And I am not going bore you all with whiny complaints about my ailments, pains, disabilities, or weaknesses; there are plenty of other people around us who love to do that.
Instead, I’ll just refer to this old song written by Stuart Hamblin. I heard it often when I was a kid. I appreciate it much more now; all the things he mentioned in the song, I understand now by experience.
“This Old House” is a metaphor for the run-down body of an old man. He was once a strong protector who now, can’t even get up to go hunting with his dog. He’s weak and worn out. His joints creak and ache and things just don’t work right anymore. His senses are dimmed, and his memory is fading. But he is looking forward to the day when God will raise him up with a brand new, incorruptible “house” and usher him into glory. What a glorious day that will be.
If you are unfamiliar with the song, here are the lyrics. (Disclaimer — I’m not going to edit any part of these song lyrics. If you think anything in this song is racist, please get a dictionary, get educated, and spare me from your inane comments.
This old house once knew my children, This old house once knew my wife.
This old house was home and shelter as we fought the storms of life.
This old house once rang with laughter, This old house heard many shouts.
Now she trembles in the darkness when the lightnin’ walks about.
This old house is getting shaky, This old house is getting old.
This old house lets in the rain and this old house lets in the cold.
On my knees, I’m getting chilly But I feel no fear or pain,
‘Cause I see an angel peeking through a broken window pane.
Now my old dog lies asleepin’, He don’t know I’m gonna leave
Else he’d wake up by the fireplace and he’d sit there, howl and grieve.
But my hunting days are over, Ain’t gonna hunt the ‘coon no more
Gabriel done brought in the chariot when the wind blew down the door,
Chorus:
Ain’t gonna need this house no longer, Ain’t gonna need this house no more.
Ain’t got time to fix the shingles, Ain’t got time to fix the floor
Ain’t got time to oil the hinges Nor to mend the windowpane.
Ain’t gonna need this house no longer, I’m getting ready to meet the saints
I guess I kinda identify with this prayer of Moses, “... I am not able to bear all these people alone, because the burden is too heavy for me. If You treat me like this, please kill me here and now—if I have found favor in Your sight—and do not let me see my wretchedness!” Numbers 11:14-15
BUCKET LIST??? I have never thought about making a bucket list. But, when he brought it up, I began imagining some things I thought I would like to do before I leave.
I thought I would like to get out of that Communist state on the west coast, the People’s Republik of Kalifornia, and move far away to an independent, friendly, and free country like Texas or, better yet, Tennessee. I had no idea then, that it would happen and we are truly blessed to be here.
Since I love traveling, I thought I would like to take an extended road trip across America with no itinerary, no calendar, no clock, and no destination. Little did I know then that I would soon be making a half-dozen road trips across the country to make the move.
I loved riding motorcycles many years ago when I was young. And I always thought it would be great to have a classic Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Now I have one, but I don’t know if I can still ride so I might have to sell it.
My wife is younger, stronger, healthier, kinder, wiser, and better looking than I am, and she will probably outlast me. So, I will just be content with This Old House I currently inhabit until the Lord sees fit to give me a new one.
(I wonder if they have Harley-Davidson motorcycles in Heaven?)
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.