Rogersville singer/songwriter Corey Tester recorded and released his first single “Wherever you are” on April 16.
The song is now streaming on all music platforms.
Corey has had a passion for music since he was 13 when he picked up a guitar and learned to play, he has been writing music for the past 5 years.
Corey graduated from Volunteer High School in 2013 and is currently working at a factory in Greeneville. In his free time aside from spending time with his fiancé and kids, he continues to write music and learn new songs on the guitar.
He is very passionate about where he is from and hopes to give a good name to Rogersville. His musical influences range from Upchurch, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Chase Matthew.
The single cover for ‘Wherever you are’ is the Hawkins County home Corey grew up in, learned to play guitar in and also met his fiancé, the house is also referenced in the song as “a house on a hill with a wrap around”.
Wherever you are is now streaming on all music platforms including Pandora, Spotify and YouTube.