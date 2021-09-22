The Rogersville City School Warriors scored early and often and cruised to a 36-0 win over the home-standing Bulls Gap Bulldogs Monday evening.
On the opening drive Rowe Fletcher scored on a 27 yard run to start the scoring. The Bulldogs fumbled on their first play and the Warrior recovered. Landon Jeffers found Matt Carpenter for a 20 yard touchdown pass.
Jeffers passed to Fletcher for the point after and RCS led 14-0 after the first quarter.
The only score in the second quarter was a two yard run by Jeffers, who also scored the PAT for a 22-0 halftime score.
In the third quarter Jeffers picked off a Bulldog pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.
On the next procession Eli Byrd intercepted another Bulldog pass near the goal line and scored the game’s last touchdown. Jeffers ran in the point after to make the final score 36-0.