Farm Bureau Women Commemorates “Food Check-Out Day” Feb. 17

Farm Bureau ladies this week presented a donation to Of One Accord’s food pantry system asking Sheldon Livesay, the director, if he ever wondered how long an average American has to work in order to purchase their family’s food for the year. February 17-25 is known “Food Check-Out Week,” according to the Hawkins County Farm Bureau Women. This is when the average American will have earned enough money to pay their grocery bill for the entire year.
The Farm Bureau has tabbed this week as Food Check-Out Week to make consumers more aware of the value of food, relative to other living expenses. County Farm Bureau’s awareness programs presented Of One Accord ministry this donation towards the purchase of food which served over 29,433 people with 1,576,444 pounds of Emergency Food Assistance last year.
“We want to make consumers more aware of the value, abundance, and safety of our food supply, and the people from the farmers to the grocer who make that all possible,” said Paul Ketring, director of public relations with America’s Farm Bureau. “Food Check-Out Week is also important because it gives farmers the chance to make consumers more aware of the production and economic issues affecting agriculture.”
The Farm Bureau said the goal of Food Check-Out Day is to make consumers more aware that the high-quality affordable food they enjoy is a product of the care farmers have for the land and animals, as well as the successful food processing and distribution system in the United States.
According to the Agriculture Department’s (USDA) Economic Research Service, American families and individuals currently spend, on average, just ten percent of their disposable personal income for food eaten at home and at restaurants, or about $2,400 per person. So between Jan. 1 and Feb 17, just 48 days, the average American will have earned enough to pay for his or her food supply for the whole year.
USDA’s latest statistic, includes food and non-alcoholic beverages consumed at home and away from home. This includes food purchases from grocery stores and other retail outlets, including food purchases with food stamps and vouchers for the Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) program. The statistic also includes away-from-home meals and snacks purchased by families and individuals, as well as food furnished to employees.
The percent of disposable personal income spent for food has declined over the last 35 years. According to USDA, food is more affordable today due to a widening gap between growth in per-capita incomes and the amount of money spent for food.
When compared to other nations of the world, America’s farmers still are a glowing number one compared to the many countries where records are kept. Farmers on average, get 19-center of every dollar spent on food. The rest goes for costs beyond the farm gate; wages and materials for production, processing, marketing, transportation and distribution. IN 1980, farmers and ranchers received 31 cents.