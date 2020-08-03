ROGERSVILLE — The regular monthly meeting of the Hawkins Co. Elections Commission, which is normally held on the second Monday, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.
Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers said that the change will allow the board to combine regular business with the counting of provisional ballots from the Aug. 6 election.
The meeting will be held in the Election Commission’s conference room on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex and the public is welcome to attend.
If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact at (423) 272-8061, or by e-mail to hawkins.commission@tn.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting.