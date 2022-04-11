For Wayne Thurman, the historic Yellow Store is more than just the subject of Surgoinsville lore passed down from generations. Instead, Thurman has fond memories of the local icon before it was destroyed by a tornado in 1955.
Of course, Thurman was only around three years old within his favorite memory of being inside the store, which was managed by his grandfather, William James Miller. In some historical documentation, William James is referred to as Jim, but Wayne Thurman told the Review that many store customers called him “W.J.” or “Mister Jimmy.”
“When I was only three or four years old, I went inside the store as my dad and grandfather sat on the porch,” Thurman told the Review. “The candy jars were spread across the counter, so I helped myself to all the candy I could reach. I stuffed my pockets, and I was leaving a trail of candy as I came out of the store.”
He added with a laugh, “They made me take it back inside and put it in its proper place. I didn’t even get to eat any of it. After that day, I was not allowed back in the store without adult supervision.”
Though Thurman didn’t get to eat any of the sweet candy he snatched that day, the Yellow Store and his memories inside it have long been a source of interest and pride for both he and his wife, Mary Nancy (Miller) Thurman.
Family History
The Thurmans take pride in both the history of the Yellow Store as well as their family members who owned and operated it. The Thurmans have dedicated walls of their home to showcasing framed historic photographs.
The Thurman and Miller families both have a long history surrounding Surgoinsville and the Yellow Store before Wayne and Mary Nancy married. In fact, both families were some of the original settlers of Surgoinsville. It was a descendant of the famed Peter and Sybil Pitzer Miller who built the Yellow Store and the Miller home, and Wayne Thurman’s grandfather who managed it for over 40 years.
Yellow Store anecdotes
In a historic photo of the store that hangs on the Thurman’s wall, Wayne Thurman’s great grandfather Dan Simmons stands on the store’s porch. In a later photo, Jim Thurman stands in front of the store, next to an Esso gas pump. Below this photo, the original key to the store is mounted along with the photo.
Thurman told the Review that people broke into the store so many times throughout the years that the original lock that paired with the key was long ago destroyed. However, Jim Thurman came up with a creative, and somewhat funny, solution to this problem.
“When my grandfather would close the store in the evenings, he would prop the door closed from the inside with a board and just crawl out through the window,” Thurman said. “But the window itself wasn’t even locked. That was what was so comical about it.”
Within the same photo that features Thurman’s great grandfather, large crates sit on the store’s porch.
“We thought they were chicken crates at first, but they are turkey crates,” Thurman told the Review. “Neil Miller (Mary Nancy’s father) told us that merchants would barter for turkeys from local country stores. They would come through every fall, pick them up, and take them to Washington and New York.”
The Thurmans also have an original store ledger that documents the sales and purchases from November of 1883 until August of 1885. In fact, within the historic ledger, it notes that 47 turkeys and 42 chicks were shipped to Clark and Livingston store in Atlanta, Ga.
The legend of “Mister Jimmy”
Thurman told the Review that his grandfather was known to be a man of few words who enjoyed smoking both pipes and cigars.
“My grandfather had an old Model T, and, when he would go pick his sons up from school, he had to drive across what is now Thurman Road,” Thurman told the Review. “It was just an old dirt road at the time. When it was wet and muddy, vehicles would rut out tracks in the road. My uncles remember seeing their father set the car into the ruts in the road and then fill his pipe with tobacco, tamp it and light it without even having his hands on the steering wheel. That car would be running through there within those ruts.”
Jack Goins, historian and founder of the Hawkins County archives has also written extensively about the Yellow Store as well as memories of Jim Thurman. Some of these stories can be found on Goins’ blog, which is linked to the online version of this article.
Yellow Store Community
There is sometimes a bit of confusion, as there are two beautiful antebellum homes just across the street from one another, both in the Yellow Store Community.
There is a yellow, Federal Style home, now owned by Kenny Culbertson, that is painted yellow in honor of the Yellow Store, as well as the white, plantation-style Miller home, which has often been referred to in past literature as “the Yellow Store Home.”
In past Review articles and in written histories of the area, Culbertson’s home is often referred to as the Frank Smith home for some of its early owners.
According to a Review article from 1955, Peter and Sybil Pitzer Miller settled on Miller’s Island on the Holston River in 1780. Peter made his home at the mouth of Sinking Creek (in the current Miller home), and his two sons lived on both sides of the river. Jacob married his wife Susannah Carmack in 1800, bought property on Sinking Creek and built what is often called the Frank Smith house (now owned by Kenny Culbertson) that sits just across the road from the Miller home. Jacob later inherited his father’s home in 1810 when his father passed away.
The Yellow Store
There were actually multiple versions of Yellow Store that were located in slightly different locations in Surgoinsville. It was the newest structure that was destroyed by a tornado in 1955.
The original store sat in a creek bottom and faced the antebellum, plantation-style Miller Homeplace. The second location sat along what is now 11-W.
“They had to jack the store up using quarried rock,” Thurman told the Review. “At the back of the store, it was a good 10 feet above the ground. I guess that is why the tornado didn’t leave anything there. It wasn’t permanently attached to anything and was just sitting on rocks.
The original Yellow Store was built by Jacob Miller around 1795. The bright yellow color of the store seemed to have been a good marketing strategy, as the store operated for around 150 years. On March 8, 1837, the Yellow Store became a post office and Jacob Miller was named postmaster. A Review article from 1955 noted that the store was adjoined by a tannery, which was run by his son Cornelius, and was near a mill.
A pet duck named Bob
When Jacob died in 1843, his son Cornelius, who has been referred to as C.C. Miller in some historical documentation, inherited the Miller home, its land and the Yellow Store. Cornelius continued to operate the store and was even named postmaster. When Cornelius died in 1870, he divided his property between his sons Wiley and DeWolfe. Wiley received the portion of land on the east side of Sinking Creek that included 375 acres and the store.
In one photograph of the Yellow Store that now hangs within the Thurman home, a group of people are seen standing on the porch of the store. A young boy can also be seen walking in the yard in front of the store carrying a duck. The names of each person in the photo have been carefully documented at the bottom in beautiful script along with the words, “Wiley (Miller) with his pet duck Bob” and “that be ‘cuz DeWolfe with the newspaper.”
When Frank Smith bought the property that included both the home (now owned by Culbertson) and the store, DeWolfe Miller was operating the store alongside his sons. One son, S.P (Sam Powell) Miller, kept the store for a few years, and Bob Armstrong kept it for another few years. Jim Thurman, Wayne’s grandfather, took the reins of the store around 1910 and would manage it for the next 40 years.
Though some historical documentation claims that the store was permanently closed in 1948, Wayne Thurman told the Review it wasn’t closed until 1951. Just four years later, the store was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through Hawkins County. Though the store was never rebuilt, the Thurman and Miller families have kept its stories and memories alive.