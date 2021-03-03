Bulls Gap, TN – Bulls Gap First United Methodist Church proudly announces the installation of a community Blessing Box located at the Bulls Gap Railroad Museum Complex near the flag pole in downtown Bulls Gap.
“This Blessing Box idea has been in the works for quite some time”, states Kim Davis, Church Lay Leader and NOW Committee member. “We have known for some time that there are many in our community who have food insecurities, and we hope that this will be a small help to anyone in our community who needs it. We cannot thank enough the Bulls Gap Railroad Museum Committee for allowing us to use their property to place the box for community accessibility. We also would like to thank the congregation of Bulls Gap FUMC for their support in this new ministry.” The engraved plate, donated by Gaylon and Donna Williams and located on the box reads, “Take what you need, give what you can, be blessed and be a blessing.” “This is what we pray for – that this small box will help others who need the help,” says Kim Davis.
Anyone in the community who wishes to participate in this ministry is welcome to drop off food into the box directly or contact one of our members and we will be happy to accept the help. We want this to be neighbors helping neighbors.