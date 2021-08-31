The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Inc, is conducting a fire apparatus muster and antique car show on Sept, 11 at the Sayrah Barn
For the event the HCVFA is partnering with the East Tennessee Fire Historical Society, a chapter of The Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA)
The Sayrah Barn event venue is located at 4144 Highway 11W, on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.
“WE DID NOT FORGET” T-shirts for sale
On Sept. 11, 2001, three Tennesseans from the Knoxville area, Tim Haviland, Tony Karnes and Rob Lenoir, were killed in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
The Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony at the Sayrah Barn will honor these Tennesseans and a “WE DID NOT FORGET” memorial t-shirt will be available for purchase during the fire ruck muster and car show.
All proceeds benefit Hawkins County volunteer firefighter efforts.
Fire Marshal safety materials and tips
The Fire Prevention Division of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office will have a booth at the 9/11 Memorial Fire Truck Benefit Muster & Car Show on September 11.
Alexandra Fontana, the Community Risk Reduction Coordinator and team will provide fire prevention safety materials and tips on residential fire safety.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to providing all Tennesseans the information needed to avoid fire danger.
Educational outreach such as the 2020-21 SFMO Fire Prevention and Public Education Plan, Home Fire Safety Handout, Home Smoke Alarms and Their Importance, and Heating Safety, are key elements in reducing fire fatalities statewide.
Memorial service and and Tolling the bell
The Sept. 11 Memorial Service, guest speakers, and tolling of the bell begins at 10 a.m.
Registration is 9-11 a.m., with car and truck show judging noon to 2 p.m.
Dash Plaques will be awarded to first 100 entries.
Proceeds from the muster benefits the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the East Tennessee Fire Historical Society.
Registration is free, but donations are encouraged.
Admission to the public is free. Muster & Car Show T-Shirts are $15, and food concessions will be provided by the Sayrah Barn.
1959 Oren Little Squirt a featured exhibit
A 1959 Oren Little Squirt owned and exhibited by the Herman Family is the first antique vehicle registered for the 9/11 Memorial Muster & Car Show.
Manufactured by Oren Fire Apparatus Company in Roanoke, Virginia as a result of the president of Oren, Francis Brigham, and his brother Dave being heavily involved in the American Legion.
Dave Brigham was running for National Commander of The American Legion and was brainstorming for an idea to draw attention to his campaign, Dave contacted his brother, Francis, and asked if he could build him a mini fire truck?
Francis, being an engineer, drew out on a piece of note paper, a sketch for such a unit.
Francis then acquired a three wheel “postal carrier” vehicle from the Cheston L. Eshelman Company of Baltimore, Maryland.
The craftsmen at Oren who had a “can build anything” attitude then took the three wheel chassis, stripped it and custom built a mini fire truck based on Francis’s sketch.
The first outing for this unit was in 1960 to the American Legon National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, where it was to spearhead Dave’s campaign and participate in the big parade, hence the lettering “B.B.C.B.F.D.” which stood for “Boost Brigham Club Volunteer Fire Department.” .
For more information email the 9/11 Memorial Muster Committee at hcvfa@earthlink.net