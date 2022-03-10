One particular road and the one lane bridge at the end of it are in such neglect and disrepair that each is dangerous to drive on.
Early Branch Road is a 2.3 mile long county road that runs from Beach Creek Road down the mountain to an old 80 year old bridge over Grassy Creek to Grassy Creek Road.
Early Branch Road carries all the traffic from I-81 and Baileyton down the mountain to Grassy Creek Road and out to Goshen Valley Road where travelers drive to 11-W, Church Hill, Kingsport, Eastman, Johnson City and points north.
It also handles all the traffic from points north, back up the mountain to Beech Creek Road at the top and on to Baileyton and I-81 corridor. Early Branch Road is in such disrepair that it is unsafe to travel upon.
It has narrowed over the years, is very rough and the surface is degraded where patching is not an acceptable means of repair. Pot holes exist and flooding is prevalent. At the bottom of Early Branch is the single lane bridge.
The bridge has no side rails, the deck is eroded away and now has deep pot holes that have increased the danger driving across.
The turn radius at the end of the bridge has shortened due to the diminished pavement cover with the result that the ditch has widened and deepened to a dangerous degree.
This area floods with every hard rain. Cars are constantly trapped in this ditch.
Ignoring our issues on Grassy Creek, Early Branch
I moved here in 2016 and have contacted the Hawkins County Road Department by personal visits as well as phone calls concerning this road and bridge 19 times by phone and 12 time through personal visits.
I have been told by the Road Superintendent one time that the road was a good road. That is a dead lie. I have eyes. Never once has a phone call been returned and never once have I seen any interest in our broken infrastructure from the Road Superintendent.
It is as if he is intentionally ignoring our issues here on Grassy Creek and Early Branch. I have been to the commissioner meetings and have addressed the committee body of 21 commissioners and the most I received was the statement, “you’re out of time.”
Once I was told “there is nothing we can do for you.”
Amazing. They like their wheel tax though. This district is represented by three commissioners and only one has really tried to help us. That commissioner is Dawson Fields. He is a good man and trustworthy but I can attest that one man can not do it all. The problem is there is no oversight on the Road Department.
Here is what I propose
Allow commissioners to acqwuire county infrastructure issues and together prioritize the repair or upgrades.
All districts have a say and its not left to one man – the Road superintendent.
Then send the prioritized list to the Superintendent for implementation of processes that will address the infrastructure.
All districts will have input this way. If this is not done, the county will lose infrastructure and property values will drop.