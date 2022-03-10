One particular road and the one lane bridge at the end of it are in such neglect and disrepair that each is dangerous to drive on.

Early Branch Road is a 2.3 mile long county road that runs from Beach Creek Road down the mountain to an old 80 year old bridge over Grassy Creek to Grassy Creek Road.

Early Branch Road carries all the traffic from I-81 and Baileyton down the mountain to Grassy Creek Road and out to Goshen Valley Road where travelers drive to 11-W, Church Hill, Kingsport, Eastman, Johnson City and points north.

It also handles all the traffic from points north, back up the mountain to Beech Creek Road at the top and on to Baileyton and I-81 corridor. Early Branch Road is in such disrepair that it is unsafe to travel upon.

It has narrowed over the years, is very rough and the surface is degraded where patching is not an acceptable means of repair. Pot holes exist and flooding is prevalent. At the bottom of Early Branch is the single lane bridge.

The bridge has no side rails, the deck is eroded away and now has deep pot holes that have increased the danger driving across.

The turn radius at the end of the bridge has shortened due to the diminished pavement cover with the result that the ditch has widened and deepened to a dangerous degree.

This area floods with every hard rain. Cars are constantly trapped in this ditch.

This is a video of an extremely unsafe bridge and adjacent road that exists in Hawkins County Tennessee. I moved here six years ago and have been contacting the road department practically begging them to address this safety issue. School buses pass over this bridge and road as well as other "modern" traffic. The bridge is in disrepair and is antiquated and falling apart and the county ignores it totally. The issue was brought before the county commission meeting last month and photographs were distributed to them. Not one comment. The county road dept will NOT address this issue. I want this video to go to every cable news network and newspaper web site in the state. The disrespect and lack of interest in the county tax payers is criminal and this needs to stop. Infrastructure in this county is terribly mismanaged and there is no infrastructure maintenance performed at all. Anyone who wishes certainly can share or re post this video at any time. Parties contacted by myself are, county commissioners, county mayor, state comptroller's office, State Representative as well as having the issue published on Johnson City cable TV. All that and not one communication back from anyone. Tax dollars at work.......

Ignoring our issues on Grassy Creek, Early Branch

I moved here in 2016 and have contacted the Hawkins County Road Department by personal visits as well as phone calls concerning this road and bridge 19 times by phone and 12 time through personal visits.

I have been told by the Road Superintendent one time that the road was a good road. That is a dead lie. I have eyes. Never once has a phone call been returned and never once have I seen any interest in our broken infrastructure from the Road Superintendent.

It is as if he is intentionally ignoring our issues here on Grassy Creek and Early Branch. I have been to the commissioner meetings and have addressed the committee body of 21 commissioners and the most I received was the statement, “you’re out of time.”

Once I was told “there is nothing we can do for you.”

Amazing. They like their wheel tax though. This district is represented by three commissioners and only one has really tried to help us. That commissioner is Dawson Fields. He is a good man and trustworthy but I can attest that one man can not do it all. The problem is there is no oversight on the Road Department.

Here is what I propose

Allow commissioners to acqwuire county infrastructure issues and together prioritize the repair or upgrades.

All districts have a say and its not left to one man – the Road superintendent.

Then send the prioritized list to the Superintendent for implementation of processes that will address the infrastructure.

All districts will have input this way. If this is not done, the county will lose infrastructure and property values will drop.

