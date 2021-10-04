Howdy! How are y’all today? I decided last minute to visit South Tampa. I will never leave Tennessee unless they run me out on a rail, but I love to visit Florida.
I saw a Humphrey Bogart gangster movie set in Florida one time and that did it. Also my fiancé that passed away in 2007 had a second home in Florida, so it’s all sweet memories to me.
So, back to road tripping in Texas and the crazy, but truer than true tale about it...
Last week I told about traveling with Tomas’ the crazy huge Siamese cat. It took us ten hours to go 100 miles to Houston from the gulf of Texas. When the mushroom kid, Tomas, and I arrived in Houston Tomas’ was still on a wild tear trying to rip my flesh from my bones and tear my eyeballs out.
I started my campaign to the mushroom kid to get him a calming medication from a vet. We went back and forth for a long time about it with her saying she was giving up drugs and she didn’t want Tomas’ on a path of addiction. I convinced her that it wouldn’t hurt him to just take it one time on a trip, in fact it would be the kind thing to do as he was obviously in distress,(As was I, land have mercy).
We found a vet and she went in. She came back out with a tranquilizer pill, and I will not bore you with the details of getting his raging kitty cat self to take it.
Oh my lord, it made him worse. I do a really great impression of him with his eyes glazed over, swaying back and forth and then intermittently attacking me. What an ongoing nightmare.
But I had told Sherry that I could handle this trip, so I persevered. Sherry’s mom lives in Houston, so they could have rescued me, but I was going to prove that I could do this. I don’t believe Lewis and Clark had as difficult a time as I did on the great highway with Tomas’
So, my next campaign with the mushroom kid was to buy him a cat cage. Oh my, an ex hippie does not like and impingement on ones freedom. But, I was desperate and even offered to pay for it. We went back and forth about it all the way into Louisiana. Finally I convinced her.
We stopped at a sweet little pet store. As we were shopping for a cat cage that would provide the greatest comfort, the mushroom kid began to say very loud things like, “Poor Tomas’ I know what it’s like to have a bad trip.” The two little elderly ladies that ran the store looked askance at us. I wanted desperately to crawl out of there.
We purchased the cat carrier and with great difficulty put him clawing and snarling into it. The rest of the trip was uneventful. I made it home to my family’s home on the lake.
My family and friends couldn’t get enough of the mushroom kid and Tomas’ the cat story. I regaled everyone with it for the rest of my visit.
If my dear friend Sherry were here she would once again say, “I told you so!” I heard that for years. Ha. Until next time, have a great week, and have a literally week. Teresa Kindred