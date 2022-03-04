Two would-be candidates were removed from the Hawkins County May 3 primary ballot this week by the Tennessee Republican Party after their voting record was challenged.
According to local officials, a Republican candidate is required to have voted in three of the past four GOP state/federal primaries as a Republican in order to be a "bonafide" Republican candidate.
Property assessor candidate Chuck Smith and Highway Superintendent candidate Curt Taylor were removed from the May 3 primary ballot by the state GOP for failing to meet that requirement.
Due to the filing deadline having passed, neither will be allowed to be on the August general election ballot as Independents, although both told the Review Friday morning they will still seek those respective offices as write-in candidates in the August general election.
Smith told the Review he experienced a gap in his voting record 2012-18 during a time when he was dealing with family issues and illness. He said he believes the procedure is unfair because the challenge took place after the opportunity to file as candidate as an Independent had expired.
Taylor reserved comment except to say he filed as a write-in on Friday.
With this change on the ballot, Republican Michael S. Gillespie is now unopposed for property assessor on the May 3 primary ballot and no Democrats or independents have filed for that seat.
Danny Jones and Joe Parrott are the two reamining GOP candidates for Highway Superintendent, and no Democrats or Independents filed for candidacy.
