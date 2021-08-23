On December 18, 2001 by congressional resolution September 11 is designated as Patriots’ Day. Americans are asked to :
‘‘(1) State and local governments and the people of the United States to observe Patriot Day with appropriate programs and activities;
‘‘(2) all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States and interested organizations and individuals to display the flag of the United States at halfstaff on Patriots’ Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on September 11, 2001”.
Many organizations and establishments across the nation will hold memorial ceremonies to honor the victims of 9/11. A moment of silence is traditionally observed at 8:46 AM and we will do that in Hawkins County also.
This year Hawkins County will observe Patriot’s Day with activities beginning with prayer at the Town Square in Rogersville at 8:30 AM.
This will be followed by a series of classes on Biblical Citizenship in Modern America by a representative of WallBuilders, then a night observance in the Town Square beginning at 6:30 PM with prayers, scripture reading, reciting quotes from founding fathers, and comments from local pastors and other citizens.
Organizers invite local residents to set 9/11 aside to plan to attend these Observances.
Many local residents as well as many of our new residents are expressing interest in learning more about the Biblical foundation of our nation and learning about our founding documents.
Organizers this year will be offering a glimpse of our Biblical Heritage with Wallbuilders representative, Craig Jarrett and Constitutional expert Al Clark. Additional classes will be offered in the fall.
The evening Observance at the town square will be expanded from the traditional National Day of Prayer Observance, looking more like the prayer night that was held before the big demonstrations in Rogersville in 2020.
For more information contact Woody Boyd at 423-754-3100.