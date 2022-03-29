Do you have an idea for a project that can have a meaningful impact on the lives of older adults? Do you attend middle school or high school in Hawkins and Hancock Counties?
If yes, we are inviting you to make a 3-minute (or less) video that focuses on a specific challenge facing older adults and show how your team would tackle it.
Through this challenge, Connections puts funds in the hands of youth who want to make a difference in the lives of older adults. To apply for a $500 mini-grant, a team of at least three youth should identify a challenge facing older adults and share an idea for a service project to address it. Projects must be youth-led, youth-designed.
Teams are required to partner with a community organization (nonprofit, service group, charity or church) to work with on their project. Youth will gain valuable skills in leadership, civic engagement, and service.
The video will be judged by a panel of four youth judges, and teams will have the chance to win $500 to implement their big idea.
No matter how big or small your project, youth are encouraged to submit a video.
Get the details below, start putting together ideas for your project, record your video, and submit it and the short application before 11:59pm on May 25. Winners will be announced June 24.
ELIGIBILITY
To be eligible for the YES Challenge, youth should:
• Apply as a team of 3 or more youth
• Attend middle or high school in Hawkins and Hancock Counties (includes homeschooling programs)
• Select a community partner (nonprofit, service group, charity or church) to work with on your project
• Agree to report on project after completed
Video Criteria
1. The video should not exceed three minutes.
2. The videos must be uploaded to the online submission portal.
3. Only videos submitted by May 25, 2022 will be considered for voting.
4. Videos that are offensive to an individual or an organization or that have a negative, rude or abusive tone will not be accepted.
5. You agree to all the terms & conditions of participation.
6. You must have permission from a parent/guardian to upload the video.
The Youth Engaged in Service (YES) Challenge is fueled by Connections of Hawkins and Hancock County, TN and is designed to amplify and support youth changemakers who are making a positive difference in the community.
For more information, visit www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/yeschallenge