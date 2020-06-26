If you listen to the media in America or went by the actions, or I should say “inaction” of weak, gutless municipal and state politicians, you would probably think that there is a major move to do away with all police.
Well as long as you can adopt the attitude that the occupation of whole sections of cities, toppling statues, inhibiting public access and egress, setting fire to buildings and police cars, and such, is a Summer of love or a block party, I guess getting rid of police doesn’t seem so far afield.
Of course, the truth is that the majority of the people in this nation have tons more common sense than the flower children politicians and the “if it bleeds it leads” media.
They realize that a world without law and order, and those who enforce it, would be like living in Beirut amongst the heavily armed lawless factions who value human life at about one cent per person.
One can only imagine what the streets of our cities would be like, ruled by the street gang with the most guns where the entire cityscape would resemble a war zone as the never-ending fight for turf and control were played out in every neighborhood 24/7.
And the people who would suffer most would be the very people we are being led to believe want to do away with the police the most. The folks in the poorest neighborhoods where, even with police, the murder rate is through the roof and the kids just walking to school are in constant jeopardy.
The very concept is so impractical and ridiculous, it’s amazing that, even considering the deplorable condition of politics and media, it ever gained any traction in the first place.
If someone steals your car, who do you call?
If someone is at your front door with a gun and a sledgehammer who do you contact?
If there is a missing person do you call the local chapter of Antifa?
When there is a wreck who will come and clear up the snarled traffic?
What if a bunch of people decide they like your house and just move in and threaten your family if you don’t leave, who will come and save you?
Anarchy is bedlam, unled and unprincipled bands of roving thugs with guns, leaving rape, murder and mayhem in their wake is a terrifying thing, and this is exactly what will happen if The Thin Blue Line that keeps the jungle and deadly animals at bay would suddenly disappear.
America would become a modern-day Afghanistan, ruled by warlords, who would control the flow of food, who got medical treatment and who didn’t, who lived where, or who lived at all.
I don’t believe that any politician who ran on a defund police platform could ever win and I don’t believe that there is any widespread support amongst the people for such a thing.
There are several different factions pushing the violence in America.
The political faction who believe if they can only make things appear bad enough they’ll be able to defeat Donald Trump in November.
The globalization cadre who know that as long as America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave, globalism is dead. This faction is extremely well funded by the ultra-rich.
Socialists, communists and behind the scenes puppet masters who want to destroy our history and re-route our future.
And the mind-washed kids who have had their mental processes warped by some revolutionist college professor who regards Alinsky and Karl Marx as prophets who indoctrinate young minds with the lies about America and white people being the cause of all the planet’s problems and need to be stripped of their place in the world.
Then there’s the mindless bunch who have no idea what they are protesting, just along for the ride, such as the young lady who was recently asked if she believed a statue of Winston Churchill in London should be removed, she replied, “I haven’t personally met him...” ‘Nuff said.
So, America if you don’t want to live in a society run amuck, if you don’t want to have an armed escort to go to the grocery store, if you want peace and stability in your life, support our police.
And do it now, while it counts so much.
What do you think?
Pray for our troops our police and the peace of Jerusalem.
God Bless America.
— Charlie Daniels
(PUB. NOTE: Charlie Daniels is an iconic best-selling singer, songwriter, fiddle player, and author whose songs, such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, have sold in the tens of millions. He is a member of The Country Music Hall of Fame and The Grand Ole Opry. Readers can follow Charlie’s SoapBox blogs on his website, www.charliedaniels.com, where you can also find news updates and the latest touring schedule for The Charlie Daniels Band.)
