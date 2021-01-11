Joyce "Pat" Mallory

Joyce Patricia “Pat” Horton Mallory journeyed to her Heavenly home on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was born on October 13, 1951, in Surgoinsville, where she lived until her marriage on January 11, 1972. She and her husband, Bud, are both members of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Iva Neal Horton; beloved grandson, Austen Lyons Mallory; brothers: Mack Horton, Jack Horton, and Wayne Horton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Henry Lyons “Bud” Mallory Sr.; three children whom she adored: James “Jim” Horton and wife Joni, Henry Mallory, and Mona Efird; four grandchildren who were life’s joy: Cade and Caylan Efird, Belle Mallory, Hailey Horton; special stepchildren, Rick Mallory, Teresa Buttry and Robin Newman; multiple step grandchildren; three loved siblings: Betty Williams, Gene and Lonnie Horton; several nieces and nephews.Pat loved her family and friends deeply and will be sorely missed by all.
Graveside services were held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at New Life Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.