Ethics complaints against various Mount Carmel officials are beginning to pile up. However, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen may vote at their next meeting on the credibility of these complaints.
Should the board decide that the complaints are without merit and vote in favor of dismissing them, they would not have to pay an attorney to investigate them.
Local businessman Jim Griffith has filed numerous ethics complaints between Oct. 14 and 15. One of these complaints is filed against City Manager Mike Housewright, City Attorney John Pevy and Mayor Pat Stilwell wherein Griffith claims that Stilwell and Housewright “let Pevy lie in an open board meeting” about a lawsuit Griffith filed against the town in early 2020.
Pevy told the board at their Oct. 14 workshop that Griffith’s complaints do not violate the town’s code of ethics.
Ethics complaint alleges city attorney “lied”
Within Griffith’s complaint, which was discussed at the board’s Oct. 14 workshop, he alleges that Pevy lied about the dimensions of the retaining wall that sat behind a building Griffith owned at 416 Main Street. The building was originally intended to be a discount grocery store and restaurant. However, the building and wall were the subject of a lawsuit against the town and several construction agencies, and a certificate of occupancy was never issued.
As a result, it sat vacant until the court ruled that it could be demolished.
Pevy explained in December of 2020, “We’ve had two engineers inspect that wall, and they both said it’s dangerous.” However, Griffith alleges that Mount Carmel’s building inspector, Vince Pishner, instructed him to build the wall and building as it was built.
Within Griffith’s ethics complaint, he alleges that, at the Dec. 17, 2020 board meeting, Pevy “stated that he had two engineers to say the wall behind Griffith’s building was 15 feet from the building and 20 feet tall. It’s actually 5 feet from the building and less than 8 feet tall.”
Griffith attached a copy of a Rogersville Review article covering the meeting.
“That’s not even what the quoted article that Griffith puts in here says,” Pevy told the board.
That article includes a quote from Pevy at the Dec. 17 2020 meeting saying, “We’ve had two engineers inspect the wall, and they both say it’s dangerous. It’s at most 15 feet from the building. It’s at most 20 feet tall, and it’s leaning in towards the building.”
“I didn’t say that was what the engineer said,” Pevy told the board at the workshop. “He said we didn’t have two engineers look at it, which is also not true.”
Engineers call wall “a mess”
Pevy went on to tell the board that the town provided Griffith as part of the legal case with email correspondence between two engineers, Matthew Lane and Craig Young where they described, “going and examining the wall and telling [Griffith] that it was a problem.”
Pevy read from the emails where The Lane Group reached out to Allan Long.
Long: “I get the impression that the building surcharges the wall. The wall apparently was not an engineered design. The building official Vince Pishner is concerned about the condition and wants a second opinion that this is a potentially unsafe condition…”
Young to Long: “I believe I know the wall, and we’ve already looked at it for the owner. Had a contractor go out and look at removing and replacing it. Yes, it’s a mess. Yes, it’s a problem.”
Young to Lane: “I’ve been on the site twice...We told owner that he has a problem back in May of 2016... we did tell the owner he has a problem, and he knows it...So the building official has reason to be concerned. The wall could easily turn over into the back of the building.”
Lawsuit cannot be refiled
Griffith alleges that these “lies” “were in an effort to conceal facts about the building inspector‘s (Vince Pishner) wrong doings and slanderous report, amongst other things from the board and the citizens and to hurt my credibility.”
However, Pevy noted that Pishner was dismissed from the lawsuit and found at no fault even before the town was dismissed.
Griffith further alleges that Pevy lied when he told the board in December of 2020 that the town had been dismissed from the lawsuit.
Griffith alleges that the lawsuit is being re-filed. However, Pevy told the board that, during the case hearing on Oct. 23, 2020, the town was dismissed from the lawsuit and was found at no fault. The lawsuit itself was dismissed with prejudice, which means that it cannot be filed again in its current state.
In his ethics complaint, Griffith includes a letter from his attorney Brad Sproles, which Griffith claims will prove that the case is being re-filed.
Because the case was dismissed in October of 2020, Pevy said, “Even a lawsuit based on that is untimely--or darn near close to being.”
City attorney says allegations are “not based in fact”
Additionally, Pevy stated that the complaints do not violate the town’s code of ethics.
“I don’t think these are things properly adjudicated by the code of ethics,” Pevy said. “But, one of the problems is that he implicated me in this. So, I don’t know that I can tell you that it has nothing to do with the code of ethics, because he’s saying that I’m involved.”
He added, “Those allegations are baseless--they are not based in fact. He (Griffith) has trafficked this theory that I lied at the meeting. I’ve already readily admitted that I misstated the dimensions of the wall. I admitted it at that meeting (in 2020) and said at that time that it didn’t matter because the wall was taller than it was far away from the building. A lie is a statement you know to be untrue with the intent to deceive someone. Saying something mistakenly is not a lie.”
“That is personally offensive”
He added, “I take great issue with that because he has trumpeted this theory that I am a liar. That is personally offensive to me.”
Griffith even went so far as to write a letter to the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR) in an attempt to have Pevy’s law license revoked, but the BPR declined to revoke the license.
“I would like for the slanderous comments about me to cease,” Pevy said. “I am 100% confident that there is no ethical violation on my part here, per our ethics code. In fact, I don’t think I did anything wrong, and I don’t really know why Griffith is mad at me.”
Board to vote on complaints’ credibility
He further suggested that the town bring in an outside attorney to investigate the complaints since Pevy is included in the complaint, but he noted that this would be expensive.
Alderman John Gibson asked Pevy what the board was legally obligated to do with the complaints.
“Are we entitled to walk over there and throw it in the trash can?” Gibson asked. “Do we have to action it in any form? Again, this is a waste of money.”
Pevy noted that the board has the authority to determine that an ethics complaint does not have merit, but he will give the board further information at their Oct. 28 full meeting.
Gibson requested to place the ethics complaints on the Oct. 28 agenda to potentially vote on their credibility.
Another of the complaints alleges that Alderman Mindy Fleishour posted videos of herself performing sexual acts on a pornographic website several years ago and “talked nasty things to an elderly” citizen via email recently.
Fleishour spoke with the Review regarding the allegations, saying “They are trying to blackmail me to where I resign, and they are constantly harassing me.” An entire article on this situation was featured in the Oct. 20 Midweek edition.