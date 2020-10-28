John Clayton Fletcher, of Church Hill, TN. passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 81 at his home. He was a life-long farmer and cattleman. He resided his entire life on the same farm. He was a member of Okolona United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, John C. "Dave" Fletcher; mother, Maggie Ruth Fletcher; and brother, James R. Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Fletcher; two sons, Keith (Brenda) Fletcher and Greg Fletcher; brother, Gale (Kathy) Fletcher; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kathy Johnson and Sun Crest Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday (10/31/20) at Okolona United Methodist Church in the Flame Building. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Carol Alley and Rev. Mike Webb officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family request that those attending please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Okolona United Methodist Church or the Church of your choice. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.