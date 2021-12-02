Hawkins County two main high schools surpassed minimum state graduation requirements earlier this year, as well as exceeding the state high school graduation average for the Class of 2021.
The Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation report earlier this week which indicates that 88.7% of Tennessee high school students graduated on time this year compared to 89.6% last year.
Although Cherokee and Volunteer both exceeded the state graduation average, both schools were also down from recent years.
For example Cherokee’s rate was 92.5% for 2021, compared to 95.3% in 2020; 95.7% in 2019; and 95.6% in 2018.
Volunteer had a 95.8% graduation for the Class of 2021, compared to 96.9% in 2020; 96.5% 2019, and 97.6% in 2018.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he and his staff are pleased overall with the graduation rates which were undoubtedly affected by two consecutive school years hindered by the pandemic.
“We will continue to expect growth within all areas of our school system, including growth within our graduation rates,” Hixson said. “We have been working diligently to raise expectations in Hawkins County, which already exceed the minimum requirements mandated by the State. In spite of the pandemic, which affected two successive school years, our students buckled down, met our expectations, and out performed the State percentage.”
Hixson added, “I am proud of our students, our teachers, and our administrators for their focus on students, especially during the pandemic and the resulting changes it presented for our educational system. I want to thank the school board for their unwavering support to keep our schools open and keep instruction moving forward.”
The Tennessee Department of Education report stated that 37 school districts improved their graduation rates over the previous year, and 37 districts graduated 95% or more.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spanned the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year, the department offered several interventions to mitigate learning loss and provide necessary student supports to ensure they were prepared for graduation and postsecondary success, such as summer programming, free ACT prep workshops, and AP Access for All.
“Our state remains committed to swift and urgent action to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department was prepared for the negative impacts of the pandemic on our statewide graduation rate, but we are confident that with the right investment and the partnership and dedication of our districts and schools, we can resume the upward trajectory in graduation rate and ensure we are preparing Tennessee students for success.”