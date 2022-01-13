Seconds count during a cardiac arrest, but life saving equipment is now in the hands of Hawkins County first responders that could mean the difference between life and death for someone suffering a heart attack.
Over the past week Hawkins County has distributed 70 Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices, to the sheriff’s office, fire departments, and rescue squads.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson accepted 27 AEDs to be distributed to officers throughout his department. The remainder were handed out Tuesday evening to every city and county fire department and both rescue squads at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad training room.
Last year the Hawkins County Commission allocated $100,000 from the Governors Local Government Support Grant (GLGSG) to purchase the AEDs and get them into the community.
Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Jamie Miller said two AEDs were distributed Tuesday to each volunteer first responder agency.
“Obviously, the more AED devices in the community, the more likely for that device to be near a person when they go into cardiac arrest,” Miller said. “Deploying 70 of these devices into the community will be a huge increase in the number of devices that are available. They’re already in a lot of our churches, and all of our schools have AED devices in them. This will just add more devices into the community.”
Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell said these AEDs make the medical decisions for the first responder.
“You use these on any cardiac arrest or suspected cardiac arrest,” Murrell said. “It automatically detects if they are in a shockable rhythm due to cardiac arrest. It indicates to the user when to shock the patient, to provide that early defibrillation, hopefully to save that patient’s life.”
Murrell added, “The machine detects everything, and the user — all they have to know how to do is put the pads on, turn it on, and it does the rest. It tells you when to push the button to shock the person.”
The county also received Zoll Compact Trauma Kits at no extra cost which were distributed to the HCSO.
A few mass casualty trauma kits were also able to included at no cost.
Each Zoll Compact Trauma Kit includes: 1 Multi-user license for the Mobilize Rescue app; 1 SOF-T Wide tourniquet; 1 4” emergency trauma dressing; 1 QuikClot bleeding control dressing; 1 Hyfin chest seal; 1 CPR face shield with bite block; 1 emergency space Mylar blanket; 1 trauma shears; 8 nitrile gloves; and 1 permanent marker.
“I am grateful the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency was able to play a small role in this project,” Miller said. “Thanks to the Mayor’s staff for their work on this project. Having a background as a Paramedic, I know the need for these AED devices and trauma kits in our community. Through the years, numerous lives will be saved with this equipment and response programs.”