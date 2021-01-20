Hawkins Commission to fill vacant Property Assessor, Veterans Service Officer positions on Jan. 25

Part one: Property Assessor candidates
Two vacant county positions will be discussed and filled at the Hawkins County Commission’s Jan. 25 meeting.
The Commission is expected to select a candidate for the Property Assessor, a position vacated by the unexpected Dec. 20 passing of Jeff Thacker, and the Veterans Service Officer (VSO), a position vacated when Danny Breeding retired in late 2020 after 12 years.
A total of three candidates have come before the Commission’s Personnel Committee to express their interest in the Property Assessor position, and two candidates have come before the committee to express their interest in the Veterans Service Officer position.
Interested candidates should contact county commissioners
Currently, only the consideration of candidates for the Veterans Service Officer position is on the Jan. 25 Commission agenda. However, Commission Chairman Rick Brewer has said in published reports that he expects the consideration of the Property Assessor position to be added to the agenda as an out-of-order resolution. This takes a unanimous vote in order to be added to the agenda.
Any candidate for either position must be nominated by a county commissioner in order to be officially considered for the position. At the Jan. 25 meeting, the commission will accept nominations from the floor for both positions. The winning candidate must then receive a minimum of 11 votes.
Brewer has asked that all interested candidates submit their resume to him personally before the meeting begins at 6 p.m. to ensure that all candidates are recognized for consideration.
On Jan. 8, the commission officially filed a notice of vacancy for both positions, and they have 120 days from that date to fill the Property Assessor position. Thacker was elected to the Property Assessor position in the November, 2020 election for a term ending in 2024. Any seat vacated by death or resignation is placed on the ballot during the next election, which will be held in 2022. Thus, the candidate selected on Jan. 25 will serve until the 2022 election.
New members of Personnel Committee
At the Dec. 30 Personnel Committee meeting, two candidates or Property Assessor and one candidate for Veterans Service Officer expressed their interest in the respective positions. Since that meeting, however, Commission Chairman Rick Brewer announced new committee lists. So, when one additional candidate came before the committee at their Jan. 19 meeting, they were speaking before a committee made of almost entirely different members.
David Pearson seeking Property Assessor
David Pearson, who is currently a deputy property assessor for the county, Chuck Smith, who is a local businessman and owns Rogersville Marine, and Tonya Katzin, who is a certified property manager, are all seeking the Property Assessor position.
Pearson first spoke before the committee on Dec. 30 and again on Jan. 19. He told the committee that he has worked as a deputy property assessor for 34 years and didn’t plan to seek the position until after Thacker passed away.
“We’re finishing up a re-appraisal right now for 2021, and we’re in the last few months,” Pearson told the Committee. “In order to maintain efficiency, accuracy, and finish it properly, [you need] someone from within the office who has had the experience and knowledge of 34 years of working there. I feel that you all should appoint and nominate myself for that reason.”
He also went on to explain in detail the various software the Property Assessor’s office uses—all of which he said he is trained on and “fully capable of utilizing.”
“It’s a highly technical office…it takes six months to a year to learn all the different software systems,” he said.
He also noted that he has already completed numerous courses through the Tenn. Division of Property Assessments, has trained new employees in the office and has been involved in seven re-appraisals.
“Everybody in the office right now would like to see me be appointed,” Pearson told the committee. “The main thing I want to do is continue what Jeff was doing. I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t passed away. I never sought the office, even though many times through the years I have been asked, ‘why don’t you run for Assessor?’ I am not a political person. I’m not a big talker. I am more of a doer.”
He also noted that he did not plan to run once the position was put on the ballot in 2022.
Commissioner Mike Herrell asked Pearson how much of a problem it would cause to appoint someone to the Assessor’s position who wasn’t familiar with the office.
“It might not be a problem, but you would be trying to train somebody while you’re handling the aspects of a re-appraisal,” Pearson responded. “It would be taking time away from re-appraisal work.”
Tonya Katzin seeking Property Assessor
Katzin lives in District six of the county, which is the Eidson area.
“I decided that, in an effort to have an opportunity to serve my community, I decided to throw my hat into the ring for the Property Assessor,” she told the committee. “I’ve got 20 years of experience in government and regulatory compliance. I have been a realtor, sold and purchased property. I am a certified property manager, certified manager of housing and I think I would be a benefit to the community.
Chuck Smith seeking Property Assessor
Smith also addressed the committee on Dec. 30, noting that he has owned Rogersville Marine for 24 years. He also has worked for UPS for 17 years and represents district 6 in the county, which is the Mooresburg and Rogersville area.
“I hold a business degree, and obviously I can own, operate and run a business,” Smith told the committee. “I feel that all of those accreditations should qualify me for the position.