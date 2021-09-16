ROGERSVILLE – Brayden Lawson shot a 33 in the final round Tuesday to lead Cherokee’s boys golf team to a 296-316 victory over Volunteer in the annual, two-day Hawkins County Cup.
Hannah Stewart was low golfer both days to lead the Lady Falcons to the girls’ 184-199 victory over the Lady Chiefs.
Monday at Bays Mountain Golf Club, Cherokee’s boys scored 154 to Volunteer’s 161 to take a Day 1 lead.
Scoring for the Chiefs that day were Tanner McPeek, 35; Ty Edwards, 38; Colten McLain, 40; and Tyler Lawson, 41.
Tucker McLain was low man for Volunteer with a 37, followed by Jon Wes Lovelace’s 38, and 43’s from Briar Davis and Austin Williams.
On Day 2 at McDonald Hills, Cherokee won, 142-155, led by Brayden Lawson’s 33, as all four Chiefs scorers shot in the 30’s: Ryan Lawson, 35; Marshall Seals, 36; and Tyler Lawson, 38.
Lovelace led Volunteer’s boys on Day 2 with a 34. Noah Gillespie and Gabe Goode shot 40’s, while Davis shot 41.
On the girls’ side, Volunteer took a 97-106 lead on Day 1 at Bays Mountain. Stewart shot a 47 and Julie Mowell added a 50 for the Lady Falcons.
Alexis Larmer’s 50 led Cherokee, while Lillie Barker added a 56.
On Day 2 at McDonald Hills, Stewart shot a 39 and Mowell a 48 for Volunteer’s second-round score of 87. Cherokee’s girls shot a 93 on Day 2 as Barker shot 44 and Larmer scored 49.
All photos by Bobby Vaughan.