A Bulls Gap man was arrested Thursday evening and charged with attempted second degree murder as a result of a Feb. 1 altercation in which the victim was stabbed in the back of the head.
When HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby arrived at 965 N. Main Street in Bulls Gap the 49-year-old male victim had a fixed blade knife sticking from the back of his head.
By the time deputies arrived the victim’s nephew, James David Powell, 21, of that address, had fled the scene.
The victim told HCSO Detective Joey Maddox that he and Powell had been arguing and that Powell pushed him, at which time they began fighting. After the fight was over the victim went outside.
The victim stated that he later came back to the door and felt something hit him in the back of the head.
A witness corroborated the victim’s account of the incident. While the victim was outside following the initial fight the witness and Powell also argued, during which time Powell turned over a cooler filled with drinks in the kitchen.
According to Maddox, the witness stated that after Powell dumped over the cooler he went outside, and the victim came in and they started to clean up the mess.
As the witness and the victim were cleaning up the items dumped out of the cooler, Powell reportedly came to the back door, “jumped up from outside”, and stabbed the victim in the back of the head/neck area, Maddox stated in his report.
Powell then got a ride from another male who stated he didn’t know that the stabbing had taken place when he gave Powell a ride.
The driver stated that Powell was crying and stated that his uncle is an S.O.B. and he wanted to move back to Georgia. The driver let Powell out at Wolfe Branch Road and Ridge Road.
Hawkins County EMS responded to the residence, and the victim was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
Powell was arrested Thursday evening and was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.