An Edison man was hospitalized Thursday evening ofter the Cadillac he was driving exited the roadway on Highway 11-W in Rogersville, went airborne and flew over the hood of a car without making contact, and landed in the ditch.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that around 5:45 p.m. Thursday Jason S. Cobb, 36, of Eidson was driving at 2005 Cadillac CTS south (west) on Highway 11-W.
The THP report states that the Cadillac ran off the roadway on the right side into the grass shoulder of the roadway.
The Cadillac went airborne near where N. Brummit Street meets 11-W.
The THP report states the Cadillac while airborne flew over the hood area of a vehicle traveling on N. Brummit Street, but didn't make contact.
The Cadillac landed on the south side of N. Brummit Street and struck an embankment were it came to rest.
Cobb was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Cobb, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The THP report further states that charges are pending completion of the investigation.
There was no information available about Cobb's condition.