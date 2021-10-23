Howdy, and welcome to the Bookend. How are you all this magnificent fall weather? I hope you’re taking some time to watch look at the blue sky and changing leaves. And don’t forget to breath the crisp air while you munch some candy corn. I am doing all of that at cabin number 10. My latest in my cabin acquisitions.
Several years ago, I wrote an eight-part series about all eight cabins that I had lived in. Y’all can find them under my name and therogersvillereview.com. My rambling, adventurous nature has since taken me to cabin number nine, and now I live in cabin number ten.
I lived in cabin number nine for one year in the Cherokee national Forest, approximately one quarter mile from the North Carolina state line. The cabin was situated about 15 feet from the Paint Creek in the evergreen forest. Oh, my goodness, what words come to mind-divine, exquisite, refreshing, delicate, delicious. Oh, and perfection.
I slept with my bedroom window open every night, wrapped in a down feather quilt listening to the Paint Creek and the wind rustle through the sweet-smelling evergreens. If someone wants to criticize me for moving so many times, just go right on ahead-I’m not listening-I’m living my dream.
When I was a child, we owned a getaway cabin in the forest of Otis Massachusetts. The cabin was surrounded by pine trees and blueberry bushes. Thus began the cabin obsession. Plus, my mother’s family, (A fired up bunch, and I love them for that, Jesse James family were friends with my great grandfather and grandfather, so you get the picture). Is from Greene County where David Crockett was born. To an adventurous, brave soul such as I am, he was enthralling, and he was born in a little split log cabin on the Nolichucky River.
So y’all, that is the description of cabin number nine. In the next column I’ll tell you all about cabin number ten. I’ll just give y’all a little hint- I’m living in a barn. Ha. You’ll see. Until next time have a great week and a literary week. Teresa Kindred