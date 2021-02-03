Jack Livesay, retired part-owner of the Rogersville Milling Company reached a milestone the 22nd by turning 100 years young. Livesay is among a growing number of local Hawkins County residents outliving their family members to see their centennial birthday.
Jack, along with his wife Thelma, enjoyed a beautiful day and his family that gathered at home to enjoy a Birthday meal together. One visitor asked, “are you going to make it to 200?” Livesay simply glanced their way and said, “I’ve got a good start don’t I?”
You always ask a centenarian what they contribute to living so long. Livesay stated first and foremost, “relying on the Lord.” But he added, he has always tried to eat right and had been an avid supporter of vitamins and supplements for the last 40 years.
Jack and Thelma are fully independent. He mowed his own yard until 80, but between the two of them, still get around and clean their home. Until COVID, they did grocery shopping, about anything the rest of us do and his son Joel, attested to how sharp a mind his dad still has.
Sons and daughter, Joel, Sheldon and Lisa stated they had never heard their dad raise his voice or argue with their mother, and never used bad language. “He is an exemplary dad,” Lisa added.
Livesay’s family migrated from England and settled in the Kyles Ford area in the 1700’s with many moving across the mountain into Rogersville. Jack’s dad, Walter founded a milling company in 1911 in Mooresburg but in 1919 moved to Maryland to run the historic Roxbury Mills- Milling Company where Jack was born in 1921.
After two severe winters, Walter moved back home in 1922 to purchase a mill on Blevins Road, along Big Creek 4 miles east of Rogersville. Jack along with his two other brothers and four sisters grew up on a nearby farm where they walked to Rogersville to attend school in what is now the Rogersville Elementary School.
In 1925, Jack’s dad bought a mill across from what is now Crockett Park on Crockett Street and then built the mill in 1939 on McKinney Ave, most local residents remember patronizing. Before anyone required drivers license to drive, Jack and his brothers drove trucks as early as 10 years old to deliver flour to country stores.
Jack and Oscar served in WWII came home after the war to join Robert in running the mill. In the early 60’s, full operation was turned over to the boys. Milling was a big business in farm communities and Rogersville was no exception. The Rogersville Milling Company manufactured three grades of flour, cornmeal, and animal feeds. They developed a sales route selling products to several hundred country stores that spanned seven surrounding counties.
In the 1980’s, Burgess Trent, a baker, won the worlds international cake baking contest using Sifted Snow Flour from the mill as well as being commissioned to bake President Regan’s inaugural cake.
Over the years, farming started going out and mills around East Tn began to close. As a result of a law prohibiting local farmers from selling grain locally, and the EPA going after mom and pop country stores selling gas forcing the majority of stores closing overnight, the mill closed in 1996. After closing out business Jack the only surviving brother retired at 76 years old.
In the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, with some 30 employees, milling businesses were a thriving industry in a given county. Livesay remembered several of his employees starting their jobs at the mill, but graduated to bigger and better things. Sid David, Livesay remembered, became a general in the Air Force.