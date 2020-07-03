SNEEDVILLE — County Mayor Thomas Harrison and members of the Hancock County Commission, at their meeting on June 22, 2020, presented Tony Seal, the retiring Director of Schools, with a certificate in appreciation of his many years of dedicated service and wished him a happy retirement.
Seal, who has 33 years of service in the school system as an educator, coach, and administrator, is also a former Sheriff of Hancock County.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during the meeting, the board:
• Approved, 12-0, on a motion by Commissioners Chad Burke and Boonie Martin, to set the county’s tax levy for FY 2020-21 as follows:
General Fund — 1.25;
School — .72;
Debt Service — .01;
Solid Waste — .24.
The total tax levy of 2.22 is the same as FY 2019-20 with no increase.
• Approved, 12-0, on a motion by Commissioners Jerry Anderson and Boonie Martin, to approve the first reading of the county’s budgets for FY 2020-21.
• Approved, 12-0, a motion by Commissioners Boonie Martin and John McDaniel to table the reading of the minutes from the board’s last meeting until the next meeting due to the absence of several of its members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.