Rogersville Middle School girl’s soccer coach Teressa Addison is in the unique position of being satisfied with a 0-8 record this season, although she won’t be satisfied with going winless in 2022.
That’s because this year’s 0-8 record was a big improvement over the 2020 season when the RMS Lady Warriors lost every game by the “slaughter rule”.
“From last year being slaughter ruled every game, this year we were in every game, and were close to winning most, which was just as exciting when you’re building a program,” Addison told the Review earlier this week.
Jenah Whindam was the RMS top scorer this season with four goals.
“A couple others who stood out on the team were Zoe Walker, Anna Hutchinson, and Anyiah Bandy, but we couldn’t be a team without each of our players,” Addison said. “Our season has ended but we are already preparing for the next season to come, and we will be much stronger and faster.”
Addison is an RMS graduate who is now studying at Tusculum University to be a math teacher while coaching soccer and basketball at RMS.
She said her goal after graduation is to teach and coach at RMS.
“Soccer is still fairly new to Hawkins County,” she said. “It started when I was in 7th grade and I am now a junior at Tusculum University. The RMS soccer program has had a new coach almost every year since then, but I plan to retire from there. I have the love and knowledge for the game. My goal for each season is to become better than the one before.”
Addison added, “I plan on building this program from the ground up, and I’m so glad that I have such a great community behind me. My goal is to make a change in the young adults live’s, because RMS is where I found my love for sports and coaching.”
The RMS Lady Warriors soccer team this year included: Lydia Augusta, Aniyah Bandy, Lexie Barrett, Lindsey Blacketer, Emily Cashion, Keyley Gibson-Kersey, Abbahagale Greene, Anna Hutchinson, Adelyn Johnson, Ynocente Lebario, Keircee Manis, Ariah McMahan, Gracie Rimer, Katie Sebatian, Regen Turner, Zoe Walker, Jenah Windham, and Jasmine Young. The assistant coach is Monica Hurd.
All photos by Mark Mahoney