A man accused neglecting two adult German Shepherds and their seven puppies almost to the point of death was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of cruelty to animals.
Robert Austin Gilliam, 27, 109 Colonial Hills Drive, Rogersville, was arrested Saturday at his home on the warrant which had been issued Sept. 27 by HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter. Two of the puppies eventually died, leaving five pipes and the mother and father.
In his warrant Winter described the dogs as being in “extremely poor condition” suffering from mange and “extremely emaciated”.
Winter stated in his warrant, “The animals were taken in by the Humane Society and treated. I went to the Humane Society to observe the animals. They appeared to be in bad health. I saw that the dogs were missing fur and were very skinny. The puppies appeared to have mucus coming from their noses and did not look well.”
Hawkins County Humane Society manager Sandy Behnke told the review that in the days before that warrant was issued the shelter received numerous calls about an adult male and female Shepherd being tied up outside and having skin issues.
“The Sheriff’s Office had been called out to the residence several times, but since there was food and water they could not do anything,” Behnke said. “On Sept. 19 I received a text message from the neighbor at 12:08 a.m. that the (adult) male dog was severely injured and was bleeding out. I asked if the owner would take him to the vet and she said no. I advised her over the phone how to stop the bleeding and how to medicate. The wound looked deep and approximately two to three inches long. A very deep wound. I was devastated because this boy needed vet care. But through messages we got the bleeding stopped and wound wrapped.”
On Sept. 24 neighbors contacted the HCHS stating they found seven puppies in a mud puddle outside of the home that were nearly dead.
The neighbor sent Behnke pictures of her trying to bathe the puppies that were infested with fleas. The fleas were even under the puppies’ eyelids. The puppies’ breathing was raspy, eyes matted. A HCHS clinician then examined the puppies and reported that they were bad and would probably not survive.
“I contacted Dustin Winters with the HCSO and even though he was off, he took the call and after I sent him the pictures and information, he was appalled by the condition of the dogs,” Behnke said. “We worked non stop for hours knowing we did not have much time. On my day off and his. I asked the neighbors to please talk to Mr Gilliam and see if he would be willing to surrender. The answer was no, repeatedly. At 10 p.m. Deputy Winters said he would not be able to sleep that night until these babies were safe. We worked hours and hours until we convinced the neighbor to bring them to the shelter. Deputy Dustin Winters advised the neighbors along with staff to meet him at the Sheriff’s Office the following day, to write out statements to get a warrant for Mr. Gilliam’s arrest.”
The adult male dog had a very bad yeast infection, was emaciated, had hair missing, and he still had the wound from Nov. 19.
The adult male and adult female were malnourished and anemic along with yeast. The mother’s skin condition was so bad her puppies had to be bottle fed.
“All dogs were seen at the Rogersville Animal Hospital,” Behnke said. “They were all put on many medications. The puppies had upper respiratory infections, conjunctivitis, tail and feet rot. Each day the puppies had to have breathing treatments, their tails and feet soaked in medicated solution, and wrapped, along with antibiotics . Some were so weak they had to be bottle fed and we unfortunately lost two.”
The vet bills exceeded $1,000 but the surviving dogs are currently doing much better. Pending the outcome of Gilliam’s court case the goal is for them to be placed up for adoption.
“If it was not for the neighbors and Deputy Winters who would not give up until they were safe, along with Judge Ross and the staff, I don’t feel they would have not survived,” Behnke said. “We put so much love and care into these babies. We have all grown attached.”
Gilliam was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Jan. 10.