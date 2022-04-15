Now well into the second year of the pandemic, many front line health care workers are feeling the psychological effects of month after month of battling COVID-19.
The CDC says that caring for others during the pandemic can lead to stress, fear and other strong emotions that can affect your well-being, your job and even the well-being of your friends and family outside of work.
Recognizing the Symptoms of Stress
The first step in fighting stress is to recognize the symptoms. The CDC says to look for:
• Feeling irritation, anger or denial.
• Feeling uncertain, nervous or anxious.
• Feeling helpless or powerless.
• Lacking motivation.
• Feeling tired, overwhelmed or burned out.
• Feeling sad or depressed.
• Having trouble sleeping.
• Having trouble with sconcentration.
Front line workers may even experience clinically significant stress or impairment, including acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or secondary traumatic stress. Compassion fatigue and burnout are also real workplace issues for pandemic workers right now.
How to Cope
COVID-19 isn’t going away, so it’s important to recognize the signs and get help early. The CDC suggests keeping lines of communications open with coworkers, supervisors and other health care employees about job stress. Talk about how the pandemic is affecting your work and identify factors that cause stress and how you can solve them. Ask about accessing mental health resources in your workplace.
Recognize also that you and your colleagues are performing a crucial role in fighting the pandemic. The rest of us couldn’t do it without you and you are doing the best you can with the resources you have available. To help you feel more in control, try to keep a consistent daily routine when you can with adequate sleep and healthy meals. Physical activity is also important, as are taking frequent breaks from the news, including social media. Be wary of misusing alcohol or other drugs, including prescriptions, and if you feel like you need help, ask for it.
For Friends and Family
If you see someone in your life that shows the signs and you think they may need help, here are some resources for you.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-8255 or (888) 628-9454 for Spanish.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline, (800) 799-7233 or (800) 787-3224 for TTY.
Disaster Distress Helpline, (800) 985-5990, call or text.