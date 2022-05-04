The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) announced last week the launch of 14 mobile libraries that will travel in Tennessee communities this summer, including one in Hawkins County.
Those book buses will be providing access to high-quality books and literacy resources to combat learning loss in students.
Hawkins County Schools Academic Services Supervisor Lori Allen said Hawkins County’s Book Bus is still under construction, but it is expected to begin routes the second week of June.
Aside from having books on the bus for students to borrow Hawkins County’s Book Bus will feature story time at various stops.
A bus route will be provided to students before leaving for summer vacation.
Book Bus routes will run on the upper end and lower end of county on a scheduled basis, Allen noted.
Stops will include, but are not limited to: Of One Accord’s Lunch Box mobile feeding stops; summer school sites; community events; apartment buildings, and YMCA sites.
Hawkins County’s Book Bus is currently being completed and detailed at Volunteer High School, and the special design will be revealed during an upcoming ceremony.
A Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation press release issued last week stated that only 32% of Tennessee third graders are reading proficiently, a 13% decline since 2019.
GELF’s mission is to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee.
Research shows that students who do not read over the summer lose two to three months of reading proficiency (a phenomena known as “Summer Slide”). Reading four to six books has the potential to mitigate, stop or even reverse “Summer Slide.”
In collaboration with local partners, GELF’s Book Bus program aims to combat student learning loss and promote a culture of reading outside of school by providing continued access to high-quality books and literacy tools.
GELF has supported a total of 22 Book Buses since launching the program in 2018. Collectively, these buses serve over 10,000 participants each year.