Knights from Council 8860 visited the Hawkins County Pregnancy Center on March 21 and met with Kelly Snodgrass, Ministry Director.
Ms. Snodgrass gave us a brief tour of the pregnancy center and discussion it operation. While in the center our Council Chairman for the Faith in Action Life Category Stephen Derosia present a check for $358 to Ms. Snodgrass from funds raised through a Church fundraiser that would go to help purchase needed supplies.
Father Okere mentioned and Grand Knight Bill Hewitt echoed that we hope this is the start of a partnership that continues to flourishes over time.