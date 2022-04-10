St. henryes

L-R: Deputy Grand Knight Beverly Carmack, Warden Stephen Derosia, Center Director Kelly Snodgrass, State Chaplain Fr Bartholomew Okere, and Grand Knight Bill Hewitt

Knights from Council 8860 visited the Hawkins County Pregnancy Center on March 21 and met with Kelly Snodgrass, Ministry Director.

Ms. Snodgrass gave us a brief tour of the pregnancy center and discussion it operation. While in the center our Council Chairman for the Faith in Action Life Category Stephen Derosia present a check for $358 to Ms. Snodgrass from funds raised through a Church fundraiser that would go to help purchase needed supplies.

Father Okere mentioned and Grand Knight Bill Hewitt echoed that we hope this is the start of a partnership that continues to flourishes over time.

