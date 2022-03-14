Kingsport police are asking for help from the public to locate a woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Elisha F. Killen was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department on the afternoon of March 13 by a family member who said that she had not been seen or heard from for over a week.
While investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to some personal information shared with officers at the time of reporting, there is cause to be concerned for her health and welfare.
Killen is a 23 year old white female adult.
She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighs roughly 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She is also known to drive a gray 1994 Nissan XE regular cab pickup truck bearing Tennessee registration 211DCKC.
Anyone with any information regarding her current whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: