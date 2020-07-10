Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 7:1-9:21. In the last lesson, No. 4, we opened six of the seals on the sealed book. In this lesson, No. 5, we will open the seventh and see what it says, but first, God wants us (Christians) to know something and He tells us in a picturesque (remember; don’t make a big thing out of the figurative language) story in chapter seven. He begins (7:1) with showing us that He has four of His angels controlling His activities in this great battle, therefore we (Christians) are comforted to know that God is on our side. Then in (7:2-3) we see another angel that has God’s seal, saying to the four angels not to hurt the earth till God’s servants are sealed. WOW, what a considerate Father we (Christians) have! Then in (7:4-13) He seals us all (Amos 9:9 & Ephesians 4:30). Not one Christian will be left behind; no not one! We are talking about people that have: “These are they which came out of great tribulation (overcomers), and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. 15Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve him day and night in his temple: and he that sitteth on the throne shall dwell among them (1 Corinthians 3:5-13). 16They shall hunger no more, neither thirst any more; neither shall the sun light on them, nor any heat. 17For the Lamb which is in the midst of the throne shall feed them (Matthew 5:2-12), and shall lead them unto living fountains of waters (John 4:10-14): and God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes” (Revelation 7:14-17). Yes, God loves us (John 3:16), and with the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit we are safe, no matter what takes place here on earth.
Now we open the seventh seal (8:1-6) to see the “rest” of the story and its outcome: under the opening of the seventh seal we find seven angels sounding trumpets. These trumpets are the warnings of the throne occupant, the almighty God, and His judgments on the unrighteous of the earth; accompanied by yet another angel that has the influencing power of the Christians prayers! All of this intended to bring the ungodly to a sober mind and repentant heart.
Trumpets #’s 1-4 (8:7-13) — What we have just seen in these four warnings is God’s judgments coming on the whole unrighteous world, which was intended to bring them to repentance because their “home” is now a place of distresses. God is also showing His family that He has total authority and control. Remember, Christians don’t live on earth; they live in heaven (8:13; 12:12 & 13:6).
Trumpets #’s 5-6 (9:1-21) — What we have seen in these two warnings is: God using two ways of punishment; (1) inner immorality and (2) outward assault. Paul and Solomon explain how this takes place and the results of it in Romans 1:16-32 and Proverbs 14:34. Just think of our society today: legalized homosexuality; same sex marriages; alcohol; drugs; abortion; divorce and remarriage for any and all reasons; but “They repented not” (9:20-21) — they refused to quit. So then, the natural question; how are they to be stopped? “Judge not, that ye be not judged.” “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord” (Matthew 7:1 & Romans 12:19).