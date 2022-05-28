The United Way of Greater Kingsport is in the planning stages of Week of Caring. Week of Caring (WOC), is a week-long volunteer effort where community members head out to various non-profits and tackle projects. This year it is no question, people are ready to get out and take action by volunteering their time. What we need are more projects!
Part of UWGK’s mission is to mobilize the caring power of the community and WOC is an opportunity to do just that. Projects range from landscaping to painting, to cleaning horse stalls.
“We try our best to spend every available moment working with our precious clients,” expressed Sherri Russel, Small Miracles Director. “When volunteers come out for Week of Caring, it truly boosts our ability to focus on the clients while volunteers make much needed repairs and improvements to our well-loved facilities.”
“We host Week of Caring in collaboration with our regional United Way partners every year and always have a great turnout,” said Becca Sutphen, UWGK Senior Director of Community Impact. “After this challenging period of COVID, we see people ready to be active and engage in the community again.”
Week of Caring will take place from June 20th to 24th and projects will be going on all day. The deadline for contacting UWGK for your project is June 8th. Non-profits in the community can reach out to Sutphen at 423-378-3409 ext. 13 or bsutphen@uwaykpt.org to discuss potential projects. Individuals looking for volunteer opportunities can visit www.volunteer-united.org.
About United Way of Greater Kingsport
The United Way of Greater Kingsport fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community and our vision is a better life for all where everyone in our community has an opportunity for a quality education, financial stability, and good health. For more information, visit www.uwaykpt.org.