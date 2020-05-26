ROGERSVILLE — A man found standing in the road in front of a residence on Cloud Creek Road with his shirt and a hooded sweatshirt laying in the roadway and his pants around his ankles told a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy that “bugs and snakes were crawling all over him”.
Deputy Will Mullins said that the 1:39 a.m. incident on May 13, 2020, resulted in Jimmy Ray Lewis, 24, being charged with public intoxication and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Lewis had in his possession North Carolina identification.
“Lewis grabbed his t-shirt several times and would throw it to the ground as if something was on it,” the report states. “Lewis also grabbed his hooded sweatshirt and when he threw it back on the ground, I observed a small clear plastic baggie with a small amount of white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the front pocket. Lewis also told me he was having demonic possessions.”
He was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking with a preliminary appearance in Sessions Court set for May 13, 2020.
