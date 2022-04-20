Surgoinsville Elementary School students enjoy participating in STREAM: 21st Century Teaching and Learning after-school program. The program is designed to spark interest, build confidence, foster problem-solving skills, and broaden students’ knowledge in all subject areas. All photos courtesy of Cindy Childress.
PHOTO GALLERY: After school program teaching Surgoinsville students problem solving skills
Latest e-Edition
Trending Now
-
Hawkins Police Blotter: THP seizes fentanyl, meth and cash seized from stolen vehicle
-
Man accused of pointing gun at county commissioner, two others during domestic dispute
-
Kingsport mayor: General Dynamics, Day & Zimmerman competing for next HAAP lease
-
Judge says Surgoinsville pool hall was wrongly denied on-premises beer permit
-
Remembering one of Rogersville biggest characters: The Life and Times of Hardrock Lovin
Trending Recipes