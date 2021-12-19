Here we are in another busy holiday season, and most people’s thoughts are turned to family, gifts, goodwill, and world peace. And yet, have you noticed that there seems to be an ever-increasing aggressive and almost militant effort by a few to secularize this season and remove all references to religion in general and Jesus Christ in particular?
That seems ludicrous to me; you can argue the pagan origins of a lot of our traditions, but you cannot argue the reason for this season we call Christmas. It is all about the historic celebration of the birth of a baby who made the greatest impact on this world in all human history.
Without Him, Nick would not have been a saint, Frosty would not have been merry, Rudolf would have no purpose in lighting the darkness and there would be no reason for the little drummer boy to play his drum.
We are all somewhat familiar with the events around this baby’s birth as they are related in our traditions and recorded in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. To some, He was a prophet, a teacher, a religious leader, or a martyr. But He was much, much more than that.
In the opening verses of his Gospel, John revealed something very profound about the unique nature of this baby: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God…Everything that was made was made by Him; and without Him was not anything made…In Him was life…And the Word became flesh and lived among us, (and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only-begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1
Ponder these great words from the contemporary Christmas song, MARY DID YOU KNOW?
Mary, did you know that your baby boy has come to make you new?
This child that you delivered will soon deliver you…
Did you know that your baby boy has walked where angels trod?
When you’ve kissed your little baby, then you’ve kissed the face of God.
Think about that. The world loves the tender emotionalism around the birth of this innocent little baby. But that little baby is God, and it is improper, if not irrelevant to consider His entrance into the world without understanding His purpose in coming.
There in that manger was the Sovereign King of Creation wrapped in rags and lying in a feeding trough. He is the Righteous One of the Universe who opens His arms wide to wicked, sinful men. The Giver of Life, the One who Is Life, was born to die.
The One who made the Law; the One whose Word is the Law, and the only One who ever kept the Law; the Judge of the world came to offer complete pardon and mercy to undeserving men. The highest was utterly humiliated. In Him, poverty becomes riches, tears become joy, death becomes life, trash becomes treasures and sinners become saints.
And, by the way, the Christmas story, by itself, is a non-event. It is incomplete, in fact, it is meaningless and irrelevant without the Easter story. Jesus Christ, who is God wrapped in human flesh, was born of a virgin, lived a perfect and sinless life, died a horrible death on the cross, was buried and then, three days later He rose from the dead according to the Scriptures.
He did that all for me. He paid the penalty for my sins and perfectly satisfied God’s justice. Someone has described it like this: “I owed a debt I could not pay; He paid a debt He did not owe.”
I hope you too, know that your sins are forgiven, and that eternal life is yours. If not, why not just call out to Him and ask Him to forgive your sin. And then receive God’s free gift of salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ?
“Thanks be unto God for His unspeakable gift” II Cor. 9:15
Merry Christmas to you all.
