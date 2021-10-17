Howdy Y’all. How is everyone? Today’s column is about breaking up with an ex, whether its an ex-boyfriend, girlfriend, or, in my case a husband who is now an ex-husband.
The final chapter in these situations is usually what to do with the crap they left behind.
My ex-husband left some of his things because he thought one day he could come back home. One of his friends called me and said, “He said to tell you he loves you and wants to come home.”
I replied, “What’s his name don’t have no home in Tennessee.” I thought the Appalachian wordage added some extra weight to my statement.
Now, y’all may think that sounds harsh, perhaps unloving and unforgiving on my part, but this guy was a con artist from the word go.
A friend of mine, a psychologist said I could have dated him for years and not seen through him he is such a brilliant actor. And after he got me, he was as mean as a snake.
And really, it was the loving thing for me not to let him come home – he would not have liked dealing with my Appalachian male cousins. Not even just a little bit.
So, anyway, just to prove my point to this dude I donated any clothes he left to Goodwill.
I sold his Fender guitar to a nice man. He said, “Why are you selling his guitar?” I told him because he was mean to me.
He said, “He’s a fool, you’re beautiful.” He proceeded to ask me out, so I got a compliment out of all of this.
And then today, one of the last remnants of his things, a chest of drawers broke from the humidity in my cabin, (I don’t like air conditioning), and I couldn’t get the drawers open. So, my friend Susie came over with a chainsaw.
I pushed the chest of drawers out of the back door. It landed with a thud then Susie sawed through the drawers so I could get my clothes out. I decided I will host a bonfire at my cabin this fall and burn the chest of drawers. It’ll make great firewood. Plus, it just feels so darn good, cathartic if you will.
Yep, it’s all over but the shoutin.’